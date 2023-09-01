DATE: Friday, September 1, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami Gardens, Florida

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

MIAMI (OH): Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Miami (OH) 3-0, with the Hurricanes winning the last matchup 54-3 in 1987 at the Miami Orange Bowl. The only other matchups came in back-to-back years in 1945 and 1946.

The Redhawks are the winningest program in the MAC conference, with over 700 all-time wins. The Redhawks have 22 conference championships, with its last coming in 2019.

The Hurricanes have nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

Miami (OH) earned a Bahamas Bowl berth last season against UAB. The Redhawks fell to the Blazers 20-24 and would come two yards short in the game's final seconds.