By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Miami (OH)

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Friday, September 1, 2023

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami Gardens, Florida

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

MIAMI (OH): Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Miami (OH) 3-0, with the Hurricanes winning the last matchup 54-3 in 1987 at the Miami Orange Bowl. The only other matchups came in back-to-back years in 1945 and 1946.

The Redhawks are the winningest program in the MAC conference, with over 700 all-time wins. The Redhawks have 22 conference championships, with its last coming in 2019.

The Hurricanes have nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.

Miami (OH) earned a Bahamas Bowl berth last season against UAB. The Redhawks fell to the Blazers 20-24 and would come two yards short in the game's final seconds.

Miami (OH) returns six returning starters from last season.

Miami had a chance to become eligible but suffered a gut-punching loss to Pitt to end its season. Miami's 5-7 season was its worst since 2007 and its fourth five-win season since 1979.

The Miami Hurricanes have 19 returning starters from last season.

Line: Miami -16.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Weather: 86 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain at kickoff

Overall Comparison
Miami Miami (OH)

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

67-67 Overall

5-7 At Miami

Chuck Martin

119-66 Overall

45-59 At Miami (OH)

2022 Record

5-7 (3-5 ACC)

6-7 (4-4 MAC)

Rankings

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

66th

121st
Strength of Schedule Provided By Power Rankings Guru November 21, 2022
Miami Offense Vs. Miami (OH) Defense
Miami Miami (OH)

Points Per Game

23.6

22.6

Rushing Yards Per Game

128.1

135.9

Passing Yards Per Game

241.3

237.2

Total Yards Per Game

369.4

373.3
Statistics are based from 2022 season
Miami Defense Vs. Miami (OH) Offense
Miami Miami (OH)

Points Per Game

26.8

20.2

Rushing Yards Per Game

143.3

140.1

Passing Yards Per Game

233.1

165.5

Total Yards Per Game

376.5

305.6
Statistics are based from 2022 season
Individual Leaders
Miami Miami (OH)

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1844 total yards

160-253-5

10 touchdowns

Aveon Smith

1299 total yards

108-217-5

11 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

131 carries

617 yards

4.7 yards per rush

4 touchdowns

Aveon Smith

123 carries

553 yards

4.5 per rush

6 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

42 receptions

538 yards

12.8 per reception

3 touchdowns

Mac Hippenhammer

54 receptions

769 yards

14.24 per reception

9 touchdowns

Defense

James Williams

59 total tackles

39 solo, 20 assisted

1 tackle for loss

0 sacks

Ryan McWood

135 total tackles

51 solo, 84 assisted

6 tackles for loss

0.5 sacks
Statistics Are Bases from 2022 Statistics

