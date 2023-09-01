By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Miami (OH)
DATE: Friday, September 1, 2023
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami Gardens, Florida
TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
MIAMI: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
MIAMI (OH): Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Miami leads the series over Miami (OH) 3-0, with the Hurricanes winning the last matchup 54-3 in 1987 at the Miami Orange Bowl. The only other matchups came in back-to-back years in 1945 and 1946.
The Redhawks are the winningest program in the MAC conference, with over 700 all-time wins. The Redhawks have 22 conference championships, with its last coming in 2019.
The Hurricanes have nine conference championships, with its last coming in 2003.
Miami (OH) earned a Bahamas Bowl berth last season against UAB. The Redhawks fell to the Blazers 20-24 and would come two yards short in the game's final seconds.
Miami (OH) returns six returning starters from last season.
Miami had a chance to become eligible but suffered a gut-punching loss to Pitt to end its season. Miami's 5-7 season was its worst since 2007 and its fourth five-win season since 1979.
The Miami Hurricanes have 19 returning starters from last season.
Line: Miami -16.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Weather: 86 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain at kickoff
|Miami
|Miami (OH)
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
67-67 Overall
5-7 At Miami
|
Chuck Martin
119-66 Overall
45-59 At Miami (OH)
|
2022 Record
|
5-7 (3-5 ACC)
|
6-7 (4-4 MAC)
|
Rankings
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength of Schedule
|
66th
|
121st
|Miami
|Miami (OH)
|
Points Per Game
|
23.6
|
22.6
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
128.1
|
135.9
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
241.3
|
237.2
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
369.4
|
373.3
|Miami
|Miami (OH)
|
Points Per Game
|
26.8
|
20.2
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
143.3
|
140.1
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
233.1
|
165.5
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
376.5
|
305.6
|Miami
|Miami (OH)
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1844 total yards
160-253-5
10 touchdowns
|
Aveon Smith
1299 total yards
108-217-5
11 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
131 carries
617 yards
4.7 yards per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Aveon Smith
123 carries
553 yards
4.5 per rush
6 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
42 receptions
538 yards
12.8 per reception
3 touchdowns
|
Mac Hippenhammer
54 receptions
769 yards
14.24 per reception
9 touchdowns
|
Defense
|
James Williams
59 total tackles
39 solo, 20 assisted
1 tackle for loss
0 sacks
|
Ryan McWood
135 total tackles
51 solo, 84 assisted
6 tackles for loss
0.5 sacks
