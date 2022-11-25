By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Pitt
DATE: Saturday, November 26, 2022
WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida
TIME/TV: 8:00 pm EST/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
Miami leads the series over Pittsburgh 29-11 (Miami is currently on a four-game winning streak and won six out of the last seven games. Pitt last beat Miami in 2017 in Pittsburgh ending Miami's undefeated season that year).
Line: Pittsburgh -6.5
Over/Under: 43
|Miami
|Pitt
|
Head Coach
|
Mario Cristobal
67-66 Overall
5-6 At Miami
|
Pat Narduzzi
60-41 Overall
60-41 At Pitt
|
2022 Record
|
5-6 (3-4 ACC)
|
7-4 (4-3 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
CFP - NR
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
CFP - NR
AP - NR
Coaches - NR
|
Strength of Schedule
|
66th
|
62nd
|Miami
|Pitt
|
Points Per Game
|
24.3
|
24.1
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
130.1
|
94.5
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
237.9
|
219.2
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
368
|
313.7
|Miami
|Pitt
|
Points Per Game
|
25.4
|
29.8
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
133.9
|
175.2
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
230.5
|
217.5
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
364.4
|
392.7
|Miami
|Pitt
|
Passing
|
Tyler Van Dyke
1761 total yards
156-245-4
10 touchdowns
|
Kedon Slovis
2135 total yards
166-287-8
7 touchdowns
|
Rushing
|
Henry Parrish Jr.
124 carries
581 yards
4.7 yards per rush
4 touchdowns
|
Israel Abanikanda
224 carries
1320 yards
5.9 per rush
18 touchdowns
|
Receiving
|
Will Mallory
33 receptions
435 yards
13.2 per reception
2 touchdowns
|
Jared Wayne
44 receptions
807 yards
18.3 per reception
2 touchdowns
|
Defense
|
Corey Flagg Jr.
56 total tackles
34 solo, 22 assisted
10.5 tackles for loss
2.5 sacks
|
SirVocea Dennis
88 total tackles
39 solo, 49 assisted
10.5 tackles for loss
6 sacks
