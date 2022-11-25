News More News
By The Numbers: Side-By-Side Comparison - Miami Vs. Pitt

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

DATE: Saturday, November 26, 2022

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium (65,326); Miami, Florida

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami leads the series over Pittsburgh 29-11 (Miami is currently on a four-game winning streak and won six out of the last seven games. Pitt last beat Miami in 2017 in Pittsburgh ending Miami's undefeated season that year).

Line: Pittsburgh -6.5

Over/Under: 43

Table Name
Miami Pitt

Head Coach

Mario Cristobal

67-66 Overall

5-6 At Miami

Pat Narduzzi

60-41 Overall

60-41 At Pitt

2022 Record

5-6 (3-4 ACC)

7-4 (4-3 ACC)

Rankings

CFP - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

CFP - NR

AP - NR

Coaches - NR

Strength of Schedule

66th

62nd

Strength of Schedule Provided By Power Rankings Guru November 21, 2022
Miami Offense Vs. Pitt Defense
Miami Pitt

Points Per Game

24.3

24.1

Rushing Yards Per Game

130.1

94.5

Passing Yards Per Game

237.9

219.2

Total Yards Per Game

368

313.7
Miami Defense Vs. Pitt Offense
Miami Pitt

Points Per Game

25.4

29.8

Rushing Yards Per Game

133.9

175.2

Passing Yards Per Game

230.5

217.5

Total Yards Per Game

364.4

392.7
Individual Leaders
Miami Pitt

Passing

Tyler Van Dyke

1761 total yards

156-245-4

10 touchdowns

Kedon Slovis

2135 total yards

166-287-8

7 touchdowns

Rushing

Henry Parrish Jr.

124 carries

581 yards

4.7 yards per rush

4 touchdowns

Israel Abanikanda

224 carries

1320 yards

5.9 per rush

18 touchdowns

Receiving

Will Mallory

33 receptions

435 yards

13.2 per reception

2 touchdowns

Jared Wayne

44 receptions

807 yards

18.3 per reception

2 touchdowns

Defense

Corey Flagg Jr.

56 total tackles

34 solo, 22 assisted

10.5 tackles for loss

2.5 sacks

SirVocea Dennis

88 total tackles

39 solo, 49 assisted

10.5 tackles for loss

6 sacks

{{ article.author_name }}