Calif. DB gets offer during Patke phone call: "That's the U right there"
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School S Kourt Williams was evaluated by coach Jonathan Patke at his school early last week.And a few days later he picked up a Cane scholarship offer.“Coach...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news