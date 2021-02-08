Calif. OL gets offer from Justice, impressed by what he's seen from UM OL
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon High School OL Kenji Swanson officially added a Miami Hurricanes offer earlier this month - it was his 17th offer.Also on his list: The likes of USC, Oregon, Ohio ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news