Calif. QB gets offer: “I really, really like Miami”
Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High School Class of 2021 QB Jake Garcia picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer March 21 and says “I’m considering Miami. I really, really like Miami. The U is a spec...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news