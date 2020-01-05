Calif. standout LB/DE lands offer: "I'll consider Miami for sure"
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco High School Class of 2022 LB/DE Nate Burrell picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer last month.And he says “I’ll consider Miami for sure. I really like that scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news