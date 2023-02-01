Cam'Ron Harris Finds XFL Opportunity, Canes Represented in Super Bowl LVII
Former Miami running back Cam'Ron Harris will begin his professional football career in the XFL.
Harris signed a contract with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons, First Round Management, his agency announced.
The Opa Locka, Florida native averaged 5.8 yards per carry before sustaining a season-ending knee injury during the 2021 season. He amassed 1,794 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in four years at Miami.
Harris hasn't played football in over 16 months, and is ecstatic about getting another opportunity on the football field.
"This opportunity means a lot because I've overcome a lot of adversity that was thrown at me," Harris said.
Harris was unable to participate in any pre-draft workouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, and ultimately went undrafted. He worked out for the Carolina Panthers last October.
"I've been out for 16 months since surgery, and I'm excited for this opportunity to show not only myself but my family and my teammates what type of playmaker I am," Harris said.
Harris rushed for a team-leading 643 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, and was on pace for career highs in all categories playing just six games in 2021.
"Never lose faith and always keep God first," he said. "Trust the process."
Deon Bush is the only Pro Cane in Super Bowl LVII
Deon Bush is the only Miami Hurricane on a Super Bowl roster.
Bush, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, will make the trip to Phoenix, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.
Bush had a tackle in the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory, and has notched 11 tackles in 16 games played this season.
