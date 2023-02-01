Former Miami running back Cam'Ron Harris will begin his professional football career in the XFL. Harris signed a contract with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons, First Round Management, his agency announced. The Opa Locka, Florida native averaged 5.8 yards per carry before sustaining a season-ending knee injury during the 2021 season. He amassed 1,794 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in four years at Miami. Harris hasn't played football in over 16 months, and is ecstatic about getting another opportunity on the football field. "This opportunity means a lot because I've overcome a lot of adversity that was thrown at me," Harris said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44IG1vbnRocyBzaW5jZSBzdXJnZXJ5IPCfmI4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1owcHJNNVlwR3ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aMHByTTVZ cEd3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbXJvbiBIYXJyaXPwn4e68J+HuCAoQHBv bG9fbWFuX2NhbSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wb2xv X21hbl9jYW0vc3RhdHVzLzE1NTcxMDAyNDg4OTk3NTYwMzI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Harris was unable to participate in any pre-draft workouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, and ultimately went undrafted. He worked out for the Carolina Panthers last October. "I've been out for 16 months since surgery, and I'm excited for this opportunity to show not only myself but my family and my teammates what type of playmaker I am," Harris said. Harris rushed for a team-leading 643 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, and was on pace for career highs in all categories playing just six games in 2021. "Never lose faith and always keep God first," he said. "Trust the process."

Deon Bush is the only Pro Cane in Super Bowl LVII

Deon Bush, safety, Kansas City Chiefs