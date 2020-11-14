CaneSport - Campbell, Clark, McCloud, Harrison-Hunte among 13 out for game at Va. Tech

Rumors were flying heading into today's game at Virginia Tech that the Canes would have depth issues on the offensive line.

Last week it was John Campbell and Ousman Traore, the sixth and seventh men at O line, that were out. As a result four starters played all 89 snaps of the game against NC State.

Today?

In addition to Campbell remaining out the team will be without starting guard Jakai Clark. So it's assumed that Traore, who started Game 1, will be in Clark's spot. Coach Manny Diaz said last week that perhaps Navaughn Donaldson could start getting some reps this week, so that will be something to monitor as well. He's been rehabbing off a season-ending injury from last year.

Another key player that's out today is starting SLB Zach McCloud. It's likely that Waynmon Steed, Avery Huff and Sam Brooks could see additional work as a result.

And DT Jared Harrison-Hunte, who earned the starting job over Jon Ford last week, is also out; that means Ford will get a lot of reps today against a run-heavy attack. The DE depth also took a hit with Jahfari Harvey out.

Good news for the team is that Brevin Jordan is not on the report, so the star tight end appears ready to go. Also back after being on the list last week: LB Corey Flagg, TE Dom Mammarelli, WR Michael Redding, WR/PR Xavier Restrepo, DL Elijah Roberts, WR Keyshawn Smith and QB Tyler Van Dyke

The unavailability report listed 13 total players out; last week it was 11 missing the game. Also note that Miami doesn't differentiate between injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Others not mentioned above also on the unavailability list:

DL Jason Blissett

TE Larry Hodges

DT Jalar Holley

OL Cleveland Reed

OL Jalen Rivers

OL Issiah Walker

DB Keshawn Washington

DL Chantz Williams