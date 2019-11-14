News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 18:29:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Canadian, Arkansas O linemen emerging on Miami Hurricanes radar

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

The Hurricanes continue to chase offensive linemen to add to this recruiting class.And on Thursday a couple of new names came into focus, with line coach Butch Barry evaluating Texas A&M commit Chr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}