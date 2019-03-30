CaneSport.com

Cane coaches show off The New Miami at high school clinic
The Hurricanes hosted around 200 high school coaches and assistants for Saturday’s two-hour practice, which included a walk-through and a lot of individual drill work (as well as a short 11-on-11 a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news