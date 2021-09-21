Cane commit had ACL surgery yesterday, expected to be full go around spring
Lexington (Mississippi) Holmes County Central CB Khamauri Rogers is a Miami Hurricanes commitment.And he was off to a nice start to his high school season. In the team’s first two games he had two ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news