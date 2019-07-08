News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 05:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cane commit: "I'm with Miami, but my recruitment is still open"

Chahyztuezrt7eyxlqnh
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School Class of 2021 RB and Cane commitment Thaddius Franklin Jr. gave his pledge to UM back in October.Since then numerous top programs have come calling – ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}