Cane commit: Miami Hurricanes will defeat Gators 60-10
Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek High School DE commitment Quentin Williams hasn’t exactly set low expectations for Jarren Williams in his first college start.His score prediction for Game 1?60-10, Can...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news