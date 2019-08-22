News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 01:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Cane commit: Miami Hurricanes will defeat Gators 60-10

Tz6ju4d4ovrtkojxibmv
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek High School DE commitment Quentin Williams hasn’t exactly set low expectations for Jarren Williams in his first college start.His score prediction for Game 1?60-10, Can...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}