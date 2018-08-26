CaneSport.com

Cane players/coaches talk LSU: "It's knock down, drag out battle"
The Hurricanes have a top 25 opponent in LSU looming in Dallas, and several Canes weighed in with their thoughts:LB Zach McCloud, on if he prefers a “big game” matchup in Game 1: “The best all the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news