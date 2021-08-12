Canes and BYU agree to home and home series

The University of Miami football program announced Thursday that the Hurricanes have agreed to a two-game, home-and-home series with Brigham Young.

The Hurricanes will host BYU at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. Miami will then travel to Provo, Utah, to face the Cougars on Sept. 2, 2028.

“We are excited to add BYU to our future football schedule,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “We remain committed to scheduling top programs for our non-conference games and showcasing The U across the country.”

The Hurricanes and Cougars have only met two times in their history, each winning on their home turf. Second-ranked Miami defeated BYU 41-17 at the Orange Bowl in 1988. In 1990, the defending national champion and top-ranked Hurricanes lost to the 16th-ranked Cougars 28-21 in Provo.

This will mark Miami’s farthest trek west in the regular season since 2000, when the Hurricanes lost at Washington. UM proceeded to win its next 34 games, playing for two national championships and winning one in the process.

The Hurricanes open this season Sept. 4 against Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Miami also has future non-conference matchups scheduled with Texas A&M (2002 and 2023), Florida (2024 and 2025), South Carolina (2026 and 2027) and Auburn (2029 and 2030).