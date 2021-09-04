Canes announce 3 suspensions, Knighton out first 4 games

The rumors were true.

RB Jaylan Knighton, listed as a co-backup with Don Chaney to Cam Harris on the official depth chart will miss the first four games due to suspension per an official UM release. The suspension was anticipated but never confirmed by Manny Diaz until an hour before kickoff for the game against Alabama.

Also out, as previously announced: S Avantae Williams for six games.

And TE Larry Hodges, who had an offseason brush with the law, is out the first two games due to suspension. Behind starting TE Will Mallory is freshman Elijah Arroyo at a very thin tight end spot.

The most meaningful of the losses is Knighton, who in Year 1 had 462 totals yards and two TDs. He was expected to provide a change of pace/receiving back threat who is smaller and quicker than Chaney and Harris.