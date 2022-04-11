Canes are "dream school" for standout athlete with 35 offers including UM
Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills Class of 2025 WR/CB DJ Pickett might be a far way from needing to make a decision, but he’s already getting plenty of college interest.He lists 35 offers including the like...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news