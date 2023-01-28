Head Coach Gino DiMare talks of the new renovations at Mark Light Field and the high expectations going into the 2023 season. DiMare talked about the disappointing exit from the last year's NCAA tournament and what went wrong.

He also talks of some of the veteran returners and how the players look to Yohandy Morales as their leader. DiMare talks of Blake Cyr as one of the young hitters standing out so far. He also mentions Ashton Crowther and Sebastian Perez as young pitchers impressing thus far.

Transfer portal standouts that DiMare mentioned were Ian Farrow from Florida Gulf Coast and Dario Gomez from Nevada. He also shares his thoughts on the transfer portal overall.

Dimare also talks of the bullpen no longer being on the field and how that helps the Hurricanes.

Miami starts its season with eight consecutive home games. The season opener is scheduled for February 17th against Penn State at home, first pitch at 7:00 PM