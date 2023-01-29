Yohandy Morales talks about moving on from last year's disappointing tournament exit. He shares what he learned from the experience of last year and playing for Team USA. He shares his goals for the season, thoughts on the new facilities and what it means to him to play in his hometown for the Miami Hurricanes.

Andrew Walters talks about the changes in the facilities and the pitchers having their own space with the bullpen. He also talks about moving on from last year's disappointment. He also talks about how special it is playing in his first season with his brother.

Dominic Pitelli talks about the team mentality and growing up and playing with Yohandy Morales and he talks of the expectations of playing the shortstop at the University of Miami. He also shares what he likes most about the new facilities.

Ronaldo Gallo talks about the new facilities and the advantage of not having the bullpen on the field. Gallo, who has been coming to Miami Hurricanes games since he was a kid, talks of the difference between now and playing for the team. Gallo also talks about how the new players have been incorporating themselves into the team.

Zach Levenson talks about what it will take to get to Omaha this year and the disappointment of last season. He talks about what he wants to improve with his game and the facility upgrades. Levenson said that everyone made an emphasis on improving hitting in the off-season and sees significant progress.