CaneSport - Canes Baseball Routs Crosstown FIU

Facing a crosstown rival, the Miami Hurricanes flexed their muscles to pound FIU on Wednesday night.

The No. 20 Canes crushed the Panthers, 21-1, inside FIU Baseball Stadium, posting the second-largest margin of victory over FIU and matching the most runs scored by the Canes since 2015.

Miami got right to work offensively against FIU starter Jermaine Vanheyningen, as leadoff hitter Jordan Lala opened the game with a homer just inside the left field foul pole that put the Canes up, 1-0.

The Canes broke out their bats in the third inning, plating five runs against reliever Everett Hurst. Miami posted five consecutive hits to open the inning, with Anthony Vilar starting the rally with a base hit up the middle. Yohandy Morales, Adrian Del Castillo, Christian Del Castillo, Alex Toral and Dominic Pitelli each drove in runs in the third.

Morales tripled in the fourth, driving in Vilar, and scored when the throw to third got away into the FIU dugout.

An inning later, Gabe Rivera hit a solo shot off the batter’s eye that started a six-run rally by the Hurricanes.

A three-run double by Adrian Del Castillo cleared the bases and led a four-run top of the sixth. An inning later, Jared Thomas pinch hit for Adrian and walked with the bases loaded to make it 19-0.

Miami added two more runs in the ninth, as Tony Jenkins and Chad Born had RBI singles to cap the scoring for the Canes. The 21 runs were the most scored by Miami since plating 21 against Columbia on June 1, 2015.

Miami starter Jake Garland tossed six strong innings against the Panthers, scattering five hits and striking out three batters without allowing a run.

Alex McFarlane replaced Garland on the mound and FIU manufactured a run against the second-year right-hander. Francis Villaman drove in David Judge with a sacrifice fly to center that erased the shutout bid.

Andrew Walters retired the side in order in the eighth and Nicholas Regalado did the same in the ninth, closing out the second-largest margin of victory over FIU in the history of the crosstown rivalry.

The Canes return to Mark Light Field this weekend, hosting Duke in a three-game series beginning Friday at 7 p.m.



