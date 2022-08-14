Canes Coach Joe Salava'e Ready To Test The Potential Of The D-Line
We may see an entirely new defensive line to start the 2022 season. Several transfers are due to be heavy rotational guys and the majority of the starting defensive line could be via the transfer portal.
Mitchell Agude and Darrell Jackson could be starters and Vero Beach product Jahfari Harvey will likely be the other defensive end opposite of Agude. Several other defensive linemen are due to get into the rotation and D-Line Coach Joe Salave’a has a great problem to have in deciding who gets the majority of the snaps.
Salavae’a does has the luxury of working with hall of famer Jason Taylor. The gold jacket and former Miami Dolphin provides assistance where he can as a defensive analyst.
“You would’ve never thought that he’s a gold jacket because he’s so low key,” said Salave’a. “He’s all about mentoring and contributing to the staff in his own way. The guys have been really receptive to it. We’re all very excited. He brings a lot of expertise. A guy that has done it at its highest level for a long period of time and Coach Rod[rique Wright] who did it as an All-American at the college level and also the NFL, you can’t replace experience.”
Coach Salave’a has worked alongside Head Coach Mario Cristobal for several years at Oregon and fully trusts in Cristobal’s philosophies to build a winner.
“He grinds, he works. He is truly is there for the players and the betterment of these young men and their future. Those are things that have been a big draw from the day I was introduced at work in the same place. It’s easy to talk to the families about our head coach.”
Salave’a will coach up Mayland transfer Jackson, the 6’6” 300-pound D-tackle has the potential to be a run stopper for the Hurricanes.
“He’s got a lot of raw potential. You can see that a big guy that size and that height can bend. He’s got strength.
He thinks USC transfer Jacob Lichtenstein’s length can be an advantage against his adversaries.
“Jacob, he’s got length. Long length. He’s fluid with the techniques and the variation of the techniques.”
UCLA transfer Agude will likely play a dual role in both a stand-up and hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. His athleticism should disrupt offenses' rhythm to help the defense get off the field.
“He’s going to do both. He brings that elite strength and twitch. He’s also played a lot of football and he’s put on pretty good mass in the short time in the short time that he’s been here with Coach Feld and his team. I like the way he sees the football and we need that.”
Salave’a is also impressed with true freshman Nyjalik Kelly. The Fort Lauderdale Dillard stand-out pops in practice.
“Nyjalik man what a talent. He’s one of the most explosive guys we have out there and he’s not even old yet. He’s still young. I like the fact that he’s learning from the older guys.”
The coaching staff emphasizes hard work but equally enjoying the work is equally important.
“If you stick with the plan, and execute the plan with joy and passion and excitement all those things will come to fruition.”