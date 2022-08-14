Canes Coach Joe Salava'e Ready To Test The Potential Of The D-Line

We may see an entirely new defensive line to start the 2022 season. Several transfers are due to be heavy rotational guys and the majority of the starting defensive line could be via the transfer portal.

Mitchell Agude and Darrell Jackson could be starters and Vero Beach product Jahfari Harvey will likely be the other defensive end opposite of Agude. Several other defensive linemen are due to get into the rotation and D-Line Coach Joe Salave’a has a great problem to have in deciding who gets the majority of the snaps.

Salavae’a does has the luxury of working with hall of famer Jason Taylor. The gold jacket and former Miami Dolphin provides assistance where he can as a defensive analyst.

“You would’ve never thought that he’s a gold jacket because he’s so low key,” said Salave’a. “He’s all about mentoring and contributing to the staff in his own way. The guys have been really receptive to it. We’re all very excited. He brings a lot of expertise. A guy that has done it at its highest level for a long period of time and Coach Rod[rique Wright] who did it as an All-American at the college level and also the NFL, you can’t replace experience.”

Coach Salave’a has worked alongside Head Coach Mario Cristobal for several years at Oregon and fully trusts in Cristobal’s philosophies to build a winner.