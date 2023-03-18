BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the Hurricanes, the dance will continue.

Behind a balanced scoring attack led by Haley Cavinder, Jasmyne Roberts, Destiny Harden, and Lola Pendande, Miami erased a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Oklahoma State 62-61 in a thrilling NCAA Tournament opener on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University.

The comeback is tied for the fifth largest in Women's NCAA Tournament history and the win means that for the second straight year, Miami will advance to the Round of 32.

The ninth-seeded Hurricanes (20-12) will now face host Indiana, a one-seed that advanced after beating Tennessee Tech 77-47 earlier in the day.

Cavinder, in her first NCAA Tournament game, had a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds for Miami. Also finishing in double figures were Roberts, who had 12 points; Harden, who had 11 points and Pendande, who had 10 points.

"I think that's what we need," Cavinder said of Miami's balanced scoring attack. "I think March is about depth. Our bench is very, very important to us. Anyone can come off. It's hard to scout. Anyone can have a good game."

Ahead of the game, Hurricanes head coach Katie Meier warned her team that more than a few tournament teams had played poorly in the opening minutes of their respective games, with nerves undoubtedly taking their toll on each of them.

Unfortunately, that may have been the case early for Miami, too.

The Hurricanes, who shot just 29 percent in the first half, endured multiple scoreless droughts, including one in the second quarter that allowed Oklahoma State to build a 37-20 halftime lead.

But the double-digit deficit did little to faze Miami in the second half.