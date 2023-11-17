CORAL GABELS, Fla. – University of Miami Athletics announced Friday that Canes Connection is now its Official Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) Collective.

Legends, which manages corporate sponsorships and multimedia rights for UM Athletics, facilitated the partnership with Canes Connection.

“We are excited to announce that Canes Connection is our Official NIL Collective,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Canes Connection is rapidly developing partnerships to benefit student-athletes, which will help Miami build the most successful NIL program in college athletics.”

Canes Connection empowers student-athletes to help maximize their full potential by fostering and developing their brands, business acumen, and marketing expertise while still achieving success in competition and in the classroom.

Canes Connection also helps Canes fans, alumni, and corporate partners support student-athletes. As a benefit of their support, Canes Connection members receive exclusive access to various benefits, including direct interaction and engagement with Hurricanes student-athletes.

“Canes Connection is proud to become the Official NIL Collective of Miami Hurricanes Athletics,” said Jon Gombinski, Managing Director of Canes Connection. “This partnership underscores the paramount significance of name, image, and likeness in today’s college athletics landscape.

“We greatly appreciate the support of University of Miami Athletics and Legends. We are committed to vigorously pursuing all NIL opportunities for Hurricanes student-athletes and encourage the entire Canes family to get involved. Together we are united as one!”

About Canes Connection

Canes Connection, the official NIL Collective of Miami Hurricanes Athletics, was founded in 2022 to assist Hurricane athletes in cultivating and securing name, image, and likeness opportunities. Leveraging the strength of the Canes Family, we connect fans, alumni, and corporate partners with athletes looking to further their professional and personal development. For more information, visit www.canesconnection.com.

About University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 83 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence. For more information visit miamihurricanes.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals, including professional sports, collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning, and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Photo - Associate Press - Wilfredo Lee