Canes continue communication with CB offered last month
Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge High School CB Marvin Covington picked up his first major offer late last month, from the Miami Hurricanes.Houston quickly followed.And now TCU and North Texas are also ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news