CaneSport - Canes have WR depth chart shakeup coming off win vs. Pitt

Before the season, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said he didn't expect the team to have a go-to threat at receiver.

At the time he sounded an upbeat tone, noting that with no go-to threat to focus on a defense would struggle to deal with Miami's comprehensive talent at the position.

But, while the offense as a whole has fared well to the tune of 35.6 points and 407.6 yards per game, a missing component is wideouts consistently making plays.

The three starters on the depth chart heading into the Pitt game were Mark Pope, Dee Wiggins and Mike Harley. All have suffered drops and mental mistakes, and Pope averages 37.6 yards per game, Harley 34.8 and Wiggins 23.6. The trio have combined for all of two touchdowns. By comparison running backs Cam Harris and Jaylan Knighton have caught just as many TDs to this point of the season.

Today UM released its weekly depth chart. And there's a big shakeup potentially brewing at wide receiver.

No spot is assured, as the depth chart has a trio of co-starters at each position.

Wiggins now is being pushed by youngsters Michael Redding and Keyshawn Smith. Harley has freshman Xavier Restrepo and former walkon Marshall Few nipping at his heels. And Pope has redshirt freshman Jeremiah Payton and freshman Daz Worsham trying to take the job.

So this week in practice could determine a lot heading into the game vs. Virginia.

Stay tuned.

* In one other depth chart note, Jaylan Knighton was elevated ahead of Cam Harris on kickoff returns alongside Pope.