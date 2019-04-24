Canes in good spot with standout JUCO CB
Highland (Kan.) Community College CB Brian George is arguably the nation’s most coveted JUCO DB in this recruiting cycle.And the Hurricanes are very much a player for this standout who grew up play...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news