Canes in national battle for local 4-star WR: "You never know what happens"
Miami Booker T. Washington High School WR Jacorey Brooks is a major priority for the Miami Hurricanes, a local 4-star recruit with offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news