Canes in the NFL: Week 11 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes:
DE Allen Bailey, Falcons: 2 tackles, sack
WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 1 KOR, 13 yards; 3 PR, long of 16, 14.3 average
DE Calais Campbell, Jaguars: 1 tackle
DB Jamal Carter, Falcons: 1 tackle
WR Phillip Dorsett, Patriots: 3 catches, 33 yards, TD
Can't-Miss Play: Edelman fools Eagles on trick-play TD to Dorsett
RB Frank Gore, Bills: 11 carries, 27 yards; 1 catch, 18 yards
DE Trent Harris, Dolphins: 2 tackles
WR Allen Hurns, Dolphins: 4 catches, 53 yards, lost fumble
RB Duke Johnson, Texans: 6 carries, 40 yards; 2 catches, 4 yards
DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 2 tackles, 1 solo
P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 6 punts, 43.0 average; 1 inside 20; long of 48
TE Greg Olsen, Panthers: 5 catches, 57 yards
DB Sheldrick Redwine, Browns: 1 tackle
DE Chad Thomas, Browns: 3 tackles, sack
ATLANTA FALCONS
DE Allen Bailey
P Matt Bosher
DB Jamal Carter
LB Jermaine Grace
BUFFALO BILLS
OL Jon Feliciano
RB Frank Gore
DB Jaquan Johnson
CAROLINA PANTHERS
TE Greg Olsen
CHICAGO BEARS
DB Deon Bush
P Pat O'Donnell
CLEVELAND BROWNS
TE David Njoku
DB Sheldrick Redwine
DE Chad Thomas
DE Olivier Vernon
DALLAS COWBOYS
DE Joe Jackson
DB Michael Jackson
GREEN BAY PACKERS
TE Jimmy Graham
HOUSTON TEXANS
OL Seantrel Henderson
RB Duke Johnson
RB Lamar Miller (INJ)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
DT Al-Quadin Muhammad
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
DE Calais Campbell
OL Brandon Linder
OL KC McDermott
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
PK Michael Badgley
WR/KR Travis Benjamin
DB Rayshawn Jenkins
LB Denzel Perryman
MIAMI DOLPHINS
DE Trent Harris
WR Allen Hurns
OL Danny Isidora
RB Mark Walton
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WR Phillip Dorsett
DE Ufomba Kamalu
NEW YORK GIANTS
DB Corn Elder
DT RJ McIntosh
DT Olsen Pierre
NEW YORK JETS
WR Braxton Berrios
TE Chris Herndon
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
DB Artie Burns
LB Anthony Chickillo
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
DB Adrian Colbert
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RB Travis Homer
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
OL Ereck Flowers