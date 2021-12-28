Canes in the NFL: Week 16 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:

PK Mike Badgley, Colts: 2/3 FG, long of 41, 2-2 XPT

WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 1 rush, 3 yards; 5 catches, 37 yards; 12-yard PR; 3 KOR, 46-yard avg., 102-yard KOR for TD

Can't-Miss Play: Braxton Berrios' 102-yard kick return TD is Jets' first since '18

Braxton Berrios finds separation in coverage to convert fourth down

CB Artie Burns, Bears: 1 tackle, 2 PD

S Deon Bush, Bears: 5 tackles, 3 solo, PD

RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 carries, 15 yards; 4 catches, 23 yards; 3 KOR, 26.3 average, long of 40

DeeJay Dallas showcases great vision with 40-yard kick return through traffic

DB Dee Delaney, Buccaneers: 1 tackle, PD

WR Phillip Dorsett, Texans: 3 catches, 55 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Dorsett makes McLaurin-like adjustment on 36-yard catch

LB Jon Garvin, Packers: 1 tackle

TE Jimmy Graham, Bears: 2 catches, 30 yards, TD

Foles' 15-yard TD pass to Graham brings Bears within one point late

DL Joe Jackson, Browns: 2 tackles, TFL

RB Duke Johnson, Dolphins: 13 carries, 39 yards

TE Brevin Jordan, Texans: 4 catches, 56 yards

Brevin Jordan treats defenders like turnstiles on 11-yard gain

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 3 tackles, 2 solo

P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 3 punts, 45.0 average, long of 64

WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 5 catches, 68 yards, TD

K.J. Osborn strikes the back of the endzone with 6-yard TD grab

LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 5 tackles, 4 solo

LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 4 tackles, 2 solo

LB Quincy Roche, Giants: 2 tackles, 1 solo