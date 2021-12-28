 CaneSport - Canes in the NFL: Week 16 highlights
Canes in the NFL: Week 16 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:

PK Mike Badgley, Colts: 2/3 FG, long of 41, 2-2 XPT

WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 1 rush, 3 yards; 5 catches, 37 yards; 12-yard PR; 3 KOR, 46-yard avg., 102-yard KOR for TD

Can't-Miss Play: Braxton Berrios' 102-yard kick return TD is Jets' first since '18

Braxton Berrios finds separation in coverage to convert fourth down

CB Artie Burns, Bears: 1 tackle, 2 PD

S Deon Bush, Bears: 5 tackles, 3 solo, PD

RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 carries, 15 yards; 4 catches, 23 yards; 3 KOR, 26.3 average, long of 40

DeeJay Dallas showcases great vision with 40-yard kick return through traffic

DB Dee Delaney, Buccaneers: 1 tackle, PD

WR Phillip Dorsett, Texans: 3 catches, 55 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Dorsett makes McLaurin-like adjustment on 36-yard catch

LB Jon Garvin, Packers: 1 tackle

TE Jimmy Graham, Bears: 2 catches, 30 yards, TD

Foles' 15-yard TD pass to Graham brings Bears within one point late

DL Joe Jackson, Browns: 2 tackles, TFL

RB Duke Johnson, Dolphins: 13 carries, 39 yards

TE Brevin Jordan, Texans: 4 catches, 56 yards

Brevin Jordan treats defenders like turnstiles on 11-yard gain

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 3 tackles, 2 solo

P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 3 punts, 45.0 average, long of 64

WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 5 catches, 68 yards, TD

K.J. Osborn strikes the back of the endzone with 6-yard TD grab

LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 5 tackles, 4 solo

LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 4 tackles, 2 solo

LB Quincy Roche, Giants: 2 tackles, 1 solo

Baltimore Ravens

CALAIS CAMPBELL, DL

GUS EDWARDS, RB

Buffalo Bills

JON FELICIANO, OL

JAQUAN JOHNSON, S

GREGORY ROUSSEAU, DE

Chicago Bears

ARTIE BURNS, CB

DEON BUSH, S

JIMMY GRAHAM, TE

PAT O'DONNELL, P

Cleveland Browns

JOE JACKSON, DL

DAVID NJOKU, TE

Green Bay Packers

JONATHAN GARVIN, LB

Houston Texans

PHILLIP DORSETT, WR

BREVIN JORDAN, TE

Indianapolis Colts

MIKE BADGLEY, PK

AL-QUADIN MUHAMMAD, DL

Jacksonville Jaguars

RAYSHAWN JENKINS, S

BRANDON LINDER, OL

KC MCDERMOTT, OL

SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN, LB

Las Vegas Raiders

DENZEL PERRYMAN, LB

Miami Dolphins

ALLEN HURNS, WR

DUKE JOHNSON, RB

JAELAN PHILLIPS, DE

SHELDRICK REDWINE, DB

Minnesota Vikings

CHRISTOPHER HERNDON, TE

K.J. OSBORN, WR

NY Giants

TRENT HARRIS, LB

QUINCY ROCHE, LB

NY Jets

BRAXTON BERRIOS, WR

ADRIAN COLBERT, DB

San Francisco 49ers

TRAVIS BENJAMIN, WR

Seattle Seahawks

DEEJAY DALLAS, RB

TRAVIS HOMER, RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DEE DELANEY, DB

Tennessee Titans

JAMAL CARTER, S

Washington Football Team

ERECK FLOWERS, OL

