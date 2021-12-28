Canes in the NFL: Week 16 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:
PK Mike Badgley, Colts: 2/3 FG, long of 41, 2-2 XPT
WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 1 rush, 3 yards; 5 catches, 37 yards; 12-yard PR; 3 KOR, 46-yard avg., 102-yard KOR for TD
Can't-Miss Play: Braxton Berrios' 102-yard kick return TD is Jets' first since '18
Braxton Berrios finds separation in coverage to convert fourth down
CB Artie Burns, Bears: 1 tackle, 2 PD
S Deon Bush, Bears: 5 tackles, 3 solo, PD
RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 carries, 15 yards; 4 catches, 23 yards; 3 KOR, 26.3 average, long of 40
DeeJay Dallas showcases great vision with 40-yard kick return through traffic
DB Dee Delaney, Buccaneers: 1 tackle, PD
WR Phillip Dorsett, Texans: 3 catches, 55 yards
Can't-Miss Play: Dorsett makes McLaurin-like adjustment on 36-yard catch
LB Jon Garvin, Packers: 1 tackle
TE Jimmy Graham, Bears: 2 catches, 30 yards, TD
Foles' 15-yard TD pass to Graham brings Bears within one point late
DL Joe Jackson, Browns: 2 tackles, TFL
RB Duke Johnson, Dolphins: 13 carries, 39 yards
TE Brevin Jordan, Texans: 4 catches, 56 yards
Brevin Jordan treats defenders like turnstiles on 11-yard gain
DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 3 tackles, 2 solo
P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 3 punts, 45.0 average, long of 64
WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 5 catches, 68 yards, TD
K.J. Osborn strikes the back of the endzone with 6-yard TD grab
LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 5 tackles, 4 solo
LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 4 tackles, 2 solo
LB Quincy Roche, Giants: 2 tackles, 1 solo
Baltimore Ravens
CALAIS CAMPBELL, DL
GUS EDWARDS, RB
Buffalo Bills
JON FELICIANO, OL
JAQUAN JOHNSON, S
GREGORY ROUSSEAU, DE
Chicago Bears
ARTIE BURNS, CB
DEON BUSH, S
JIMMY GRAHAM, TE
PAT O'DONNELL, P
Cleveland Browns
JOE JACKSON, DL
DAVID NJOKU, TE
Green Bay Packers
JONATHAN GARVIN, LB
Houston Texans
PHILLIP DORSETT, WR
BREVIN JORDAN, TE
Indianapolis Colts
MIKE BADGLEY, PK
AL-QUADIN MUHAMMAD, DL
Jacksonville Jaguars
RAYSHAWN JENKINS, S
BRANDON LINDER, OL
KC MCDERMOTT, OL
SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN, LB
Las Vegas Raiders
DENZEL PERRYMAN, LB
Miami Dolphins
ALLEN HURNS, WR
DUKE JOHNSON, RB
JAELAN PHILLIPS, DE
SHELDRICK REDWINE, DB
Minnesota Vikings
CHRISTOPHER HERNDON, TE
K.J. OSBORN, WR
NY Giants
TRENT HARRIS, LB
QUINCY ROCHE, LB
NY Jets
BRAXTON BERRIOS, WR
ADRIAN COLBERT, DB
San Francisco 49ers
TRAVIS BENJAMIN, WR
Seattle Seahawks
DEEJAY DALLAS, RB
TRAVIS HOMER, RB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DEE DELANEY, DB
Tennessee Titans
JAMAL CARTER, S
Washington Football Team
ERECK FLOWERS, OL