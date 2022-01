Canes in the NFL: Week 17 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:

PK Mike Badgley, Colts: 2-2 FG, long of 46; 2-2 XPT

WR Travis Benjamin, 49ers: 11-yard PR

WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 2 carries, 12 yards, TD; 8 catches, 65 yards, TD; 2 KOR, 27.5 average, long of 28

Every touch by Braxton Berrios from 2-TD game | Week 17

Braxton Berrios receives hand off for walk-in TD

CB Artie Burns, Bears: 2 tackles, 1 solo

S Deon Bush, Bears: 2 tackles, INT, PD

Bears' defensive dominance continues as Deon Bush picks off Mike Glennon

DL Calais Campbell, Ravens: 4 solo tackles

RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 1 carry, 1 yard; 2 KOR, 24 avg., long of 27

RB Travis Homer, Seahawks: 6 carries, 27 yards

RB Duke Johnson, Dolphins: 7 carries, 49 yards; 2 catches, 16 yards

TE Brevin Jordan, Texans: 1 catch, 9 yards

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 3 tackles, 2 solo

P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 5 punts, 45.4 average, long of 56, 1 inside 20

WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD

Can't-Miss Play: K.J. Osborn overcomes P.I. to reel in sensational one-handed grab

LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 7 tackles, 5 solo

DE Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins: 2 tackles, 1 solo, TFL

LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 6 tackles, 4 solo

LB Quincy Roche, Giants: 3 tackles, 2 solo, TFL

DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: 3 tackles, sack, TFL

Greg Rousseau crushes Matt Ryan on field-flipping strip sack