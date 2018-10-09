Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 01:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes in the NFL: Week 5 highlights

Fsn2wnroedbio99uatvx
Allen Hurns (17) celebrates first TD as a Cowboy
CaneSport.com
Staff

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:


DE Allen Bailey, Chiefs: 2 solo tackles, sack


LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, Giants: 4 tackles, 1 solo, TFL


P Matt Bosher, Falcons: 3 punts, 39 average, long of 42, 2 inside 20


CB Artie Burns, Steelers: 2 tackles, 1 solo



DE Calais Campbell, Jaguars: 5 tackles, 3 solo, TFL


LB Anthony Chickillo, Steelers: 2 tackles, 1 solo, TFL


DB Adrian Colbert, 49ers: 2 tackles


WR Phillip Dorsett, Patriots: 3 catches, 25 yards


RB Frank Gore: 12 carries, 63 yards


TE Jimmy Graham, Packers: 6 catches, 76 yards


WR Allen Hurns, Cowboys: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Allen Hurns catches first TD as a Cowboy


RB Duke Johnson, Browns: 5 rushes, 35 yards; 1 catch, 7 yards


TE David Njoku, Browns: 6 catches, 69 yards


LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: 7 tackles, 4 solo


DL Olsen Pierre, Cardinals: 3 tackles, 2 solo, TFL


TE Erik Swoope, Colts: 3 catches, 44 yards, TD

Erik Swoope makes spinning goal-line catch under pressure


RB Mark Walton, Bengals: 2 catches, 3 yards

Arizona Cardinals

Olsen Pierre

Atlanta Falcons

Matt Bosher

Carolina Panthers

Corn Elder

Greg Olsen

Chicago Bears

Deon Bush

Pat O'Donnell

Cincinnati Bengals

Mark Walton

Cleveland Browns

Jermaine Grace

Duke Johnson, Jr.

David Njoku

Chad Thomas

Dallas Cowboys

Allen Hurns

Denver Broncos

Jamal Carter

Green Bay Packers

Jimmy Graham

Herb Waters

Houston Texans

Seantrel Henderson

Lamar Miller

Stephen Morris

Indianapolis Colts

Erik Swoope

Jacksonville Jaguars

Calais Campbell

Dee Delaney

Brandon Linder

Kansas City Chiefs

Allen Bailey

Los Angeles Chargers

Travis Benjamin

Rayshawn Jenkins

Denzel Perryman

Los Angeles Rams

Sam Shields

Miami Dolphins

Frank Gore

Malcolm Lewis

Rashawn Scott

Minnesota Vikings

Stacy Coley

Danny Isidora

New England Patriots

Braxton Berrios

Phillip Dorsett

New Orleans Saints

Trevor Darling

Al-Quadin Muhammad

New York Giants

Thurston Armbrister

Ray-Ray Armstrong

Ereck Flowers

Olivier Vernon

RJ McIntosh

New York Jets

Christopher Herndon IV

Oakland Raiders

Jon Feliciano

Pittsburgh Steelers

Artie Burns

Anthony Chickillo

San Francisco 49ers

Adrian Colbert

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}