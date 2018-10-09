CaneSport.com

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:





DE Allen Bailey, Chiefs: 2 solo tackles, sack





LB Ray-Ray Armstrong, Giants: 4 tackles, 1 solo, TFL





P Matt Bosher, Falcons: 3 punts, 39 average, long of 42, 2 inside 20





CB Artie Burns, Steelers: 2 tackles, 1 solo









DE Calais Campbell, Jaguars: 5 tackles, 3 solo, TFL





LB Anthony Chickillo, Steelers: 2 tackles, 1 solo, TFL





DB Adrian Colbert, 49ers: 2 tackles







WR Phillip Dorsett, Patriots: 3 catches, 25 yards





RB Frank Gore: 12 carries, 63 yards





TE Jimmy Graham, Packers: 6 catches, 76 yards





WR Allen Hurns, Cowboys: 1 catch, 3 yards, TD

Allen Hurns catches first TD as a Cowboy





RB Duke Johnson, Browns: 5 rushes, 35 yards; 1 catch, 7 yards





TE David Njoku, Browns: 6 catches, 69 yards







LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: 7 tackles, 4 solo





DL Olsen Pierre, Cardinals: 3 tackles, 2 solo, TFL





TE Erik Swoope, Colts: 3 catches, 44 yards, TD

Erik Swoope makes spinning goal-line catch under pressure





RB Mark Walton, Bengals: 2 catches, 3 yards