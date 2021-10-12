 CaneSport - Canes in the NFL: Week 5 highlights
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 01:03:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes in the NFL: Week 5 highlights

Njoku had 7 catches for 149 yards including a 71-yard TD
CaneSport.com
Staff

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:

WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 1 catch, 6 yards

S Deon Bush, Bears: 1 tackle, PD

RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 rushes, 7 yards; 2 catches, 32 yards; 2 KOR, 23 yards average

Russell Wilson lofts downfield dime to DeeJay Dallas for 28 yards

RB Travis Homer, Seahawks: 1 carry, 5 yards

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jaguars: 5 tackles, 4 solo

TE David Njoku, Browns: 7 catches, 149 yards, TD

Can't-Miss Play: David Njoku's broken tackle yields 71-yard TD

P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 5 punts, 46.8 average; 2 inside 20; long of 53

WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 3 catches, 14 yards

LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 12 tackles, 10 solo

DE Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins: 4 tackles, 3 solo, sack

Jaelan Phillips takes down Tom Brady for first career NFL sack

LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 2 tackles, 1 solo

LB Quincy Roche, Giants: 1 tackle

DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: 5 tackles, 4 solo, sack, INT, PD

Gregory Rousseau uses 6-foot-6 frame to swat and secure Mahomes' throw for first career INT

Baltimore Ravens

CALAIS CAMPBELL, DL

GUS EDWARDS, RB

Buffalo Bills

JON FELICIANO, OL

JAQUAN JOHNSON, S

GREGORY ROUSSEAU, DE

Chicago Bears

ARTIE BURNS, CB

DEON BUSH, S

JIMMY GRAHAM, TE

PAT O'DONNELL, P

Cleveland Browns

JOE JACKSON, DL

DAVID NJOKU, TE

Green Bay Packers

JONATHAN GARVIN, LB

Houston Texans

BREVIN JORDAN, TE

Indianapolis Colts

AL-QUADIN MUHAMMAD, DL

Jacksonville Jaguars

PHILLIP DORSETT, WR

RAYSHAWN JENKINS, S

DUKE JOHNSON, RB

BRANDON LINDER, OL

KC MCDERMOTT, OL

SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN, LB

Las Vegas Raiders

DENZEL PERRYMAN, LB

Miami Dolphins

ALLEN HURNS, WR

JAELAN PHILLIPS, DE

Minnesota Vikings

CHRISTOPHER HERNDON, TE

K.J. OSBORN, WR

NY Giants

TRENT HARRIS, LB

QUINCY ROCHE, LB

NY Jets

BRAXTON BERRIOS, WR

ADRIAN COLBERT, DB

SHELDRICK REDWINE, S

San Francisco 49ers

TRAVIS BENJAMIN, WR

Seattle Seahawks

DEEJAY DALLAS, RB

TRAVIS HOMER, RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DEE DELANEY, DB

Tennessee Titans

JAMAL CARTER, S

Washington Football Team

ERECK FLOWERS, OL

