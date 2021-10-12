Canes in the NFL: Week 5 highlights

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:

WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 1 catch, 6 yards

S Deon Bush, Bears: 1 tackle, PD

RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 rushes, 7 yards; 2 catches, 32 yards; 2 KOR, 23 yards average

Russell Wilson lofts downfield dime to DeeJay Dallas for 28 yards

RB Travis Homer, Seahawks: 1 carry, 5 yards

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jaguars: 5 tackles, 4 solo

TE David Njoku, Browns: 7 catches, 149 yards, TD

Can't-Miss Play: David Njoku's broken tackle yields 71-yard TD

P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 5 punts, 46.8 average; 2 inside 20; long of 53

WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 3 catches, 14 yards

LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 12 tackles, 10 solo

DE Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins: 4 tackles, 3 solo, sack

Jaelan Phillips takes down Tom Brady for first career NFL sack

LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 2 tackles, 1 solo

LB Quincy Roche, Giants: 1 tackle

DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: 5 tackles, 4 solo, sack, INT, PD

Gregory Rousseau uses 6-foot-6 frame to swat and secure Mahomes' throw for first career INT