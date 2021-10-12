Canes in the NFL: Week 5 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:
WR Braxton Berrios, Jets: 1 catch, 6 yards
S Deon Bush, Bears: 1 tackle, PD
RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 rushes, 7 yards; 2 catches, 32 yards; 2 KOR, 23 yards average
Russell Wilson lofts downfield dime to DeeJay Dallas for 28 yards
RB Travis Homer, Seahawks: 1 carry, 5 yards
S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jaguars: 5 tackles, 4 solo
TE David Njoku, Browns: 7 catches, 149 yards, TD
Can't-Miss Play: David Njoku's broken tackle yields 71-yard TD
P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 5 punts, 46.8 average; 2 inside 20; long of 53
WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 3 catches, 14 yards
LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 12 tackles, 10 solo
DE Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins: 4 tackles, 3 solo, sack
Jaelan Phillips takes down Tom Brady for first career NFL sack
LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 2 tackles, 1 solo
LB Quincy Roche, Giants: 1 tackle
DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: 5 tackles, 4 solo, sack, INT, PD
Gregory Rousseau uses 6-foot-6 frame to swat and secure Mahomes' throw for first career INT
Baltimore Ravens
CALAIS CAMPBELL, DL
GUS EDWARDS, RB
Buffalo Bills
JON FELICIANO, OL
JAQUAN JOHNSON, S
GREGORY ROUSSEAU, DE
Chicago Bears
ARTIE BURNS, CB
DEON BUSH, S
JIMMY GRAHAM, TE
PAT O'DONNELL, P
Cleveland Browns
JOE JACKSON, DL
DAVID NJOKU, TE
Green Bay Packers
JONATHAN GARVIN, LB
Houston Texans
BREVIN JORDAN, TE
Indianapolis Colts
AL-QUADIN MUHAMMAD, DL
Jacksonville Jaguars
PHILLIP DORSETT, WR
RAYSHAWN JENKINS, S
DUKE JOHNSON, RB
BRANDON LINDER, OL
KC MCDERMOTT, OL
SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN, LB
Las Vegas Raiders
DENZEL PERRYMAN, LB
Miami Dolphins
ALLEN HURNS, WR
JAELAN PHILLIPS, DE
Minnesota Vikings
CHRISTOPHER HERNDON, TE
K.J. OSBORN, WR
NY Giants
TRENT HARRIS, LB
QUINCY ROCHE, LB
NY Jets
BRAXTON BERRIOS, WR
ADRIAN COLBERT, DB
SHELDRICK REDWINE, S
San Francisco 49ers
TRAVIS BENJAMIN, WR
Seattle Seahawks
DEEJAY DALLAS, RB
TRAVIS HOMER, RB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DEE DELANEY, DB
Tennessee Titans
JAMAL CARTER, S
Washington Football Team
ERECK FLOWERS, OL