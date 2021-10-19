 CaneSport - Canes in the NFL: Week 6 highlights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 01:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes in the NFL: Week 6 highlights

CaneSport.com
Staff

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:

PK Mike Badgley, Colts: 1-1 FG, 41 yards; 4-4 XPT

DL Calais Campbell, Ravens: 4 tackles, 2 solo

RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 carries, 17 yards; 5 catches, 33 yards

DB Dee Delaney, Buccaneers: 2 tackles

TE Chris Herndon, Vikings: 1 catch, 2 yards

RB Travis Homer, Seahawks: 2 carries, 27 yards; 1 catch, 27 yards

Travis Homer shows great balance on electrifying 26-yard run

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jaguars: 9 tackles, 6 solo, PD

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 4 tackles, 2 solo

P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 4 punts, 40.3 average, 3 inside 20, long of 48

WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 6 catches, 78 yards, walkoff TD in overtime

Can't-Miss Play: Cousins lobs 27-yard game-winning TD to Osborn

Kirk Cousins, K.J. Osborn move chains in overtime on key pass

LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 11 tackles, 6 solo, FR

DE Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins: 2 tackles

LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 1 tackle

Baltimore Ravens

CALAIS CAMPBELL, DL

GUS EDWARDS, RB

Buffalo Bills

JON FELICIANO, OL

JAQUAN JOHNSON, S

GREGORY ROUSSEAU, DE

Chicago Bears

ARTIE BURNS, CB

DEON BUSH, S

JIMMY GRAHAM, TE

PAT O'DONNELL, P

Cleveland Browns

JOE JACKSON, DL

DAVID NJOKU, TE

Green Bay Packers

JONATHAN GARVIN, LB

Houston Texans

BREVIN JORDAN, TE

Indianapolis Colts

MIKE BADGLEY, PK

AL-QUADIN MUHAMMAD, DL

Jacksonville Jaguars

PHILLIP DORSETT, WR

RAYSHAWN JENKINS, S

DUKE JOHNSON, RB

BRANDON LINDER, OL

KC MCDERMOTT, OL

SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN, LB

Las Vegas Raiders

DENZEL PERRYMAN, LB

Miami Dolphins

ALLEN HURNS, WR

JAELAN PHILLIPS, DE

Minnesota Vikings

CHRISTOPHER HERNDON, TE

K.J. OSBORN, WR

NY Giants

TRENT HARRIS, LB

QUINCY ROCHE, LB

NY Jets

BRAXTON BERRIOS, WR

ADRIAN COLBERT, DB

SHELDRICK REDWINE, S

San Francisco 49ers

TRAVIS BENJAMIN, WR

Seattle Seahawks

DEEJAY DALLAS, RB

TRAVIS HOMER, RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DEE DELANEY, DB

Tennessee Titans

JAMAL CARTER, S

Washington Football Team

ERECK FLOWERS, OL

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}