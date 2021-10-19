Canes in the NFL: Week 6 highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top Hurricanes in the NFL. Here are this week's pro Canes' highlights:
PK Mike Badgley, Colts: 1-1 FG, 41 yards; 4-4 XPT
DL Calais Campbell, Ravens: 4 tackles, 2 solo
RB Deejay Dallas, Seahawks: 4 carries, 17 yards; 5 catches, 33 yards
DB Dee Delaney, Buccaneers: 2 tackles
TE Chris Herndon, Vikings: 1 catch, 2 yards
RB Travis Homer, Seahawks: 2 carries, 27 yards; 1 catch, 27 yards
Travis Homer shows great balance on electrifying 26-yard run
S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jaguars: 9 tackles, 6 solo, PD
DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts: 4 tackles, 2 solo
P Pat O'Donnell, Bears: 4 punts, 40.3 average, 3 inside 20, long of 48
WR KJ Osborn, Vikings: 6 catches, 78 yards, walkoff TD in overtime
Can't-Miss Play: Cousins lobs 27-yard game-winning TD to Osborn
Kirk Cousins, K.J. Osborn move chains in overtime on key pass
LB Denzel Perryman, Raiders: 11 tackles, 6 solo, FR
DE Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins: 2 tackles
LB Shaq Quarterman, Jaguars: 1 tackle
