Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2xlX2FHU1I2dnlnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The NFL playoffs are in full force, and former Miami Hurricanes players played major factors in which teams moved on or went home. Here's how Pro Canes fared in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson, cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Jackson had a crucial pass deflection to prevent a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jackson put the cherry on top of his 2022 breakout campaign, posting five tackles and a pass breakup.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWtlIEphY2tzb24gdnMgRGVlYm8gcGFydCAyISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2VhaGF3a3M/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTZWFoYXdrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdieGZPdFN2STEiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83Ynhm T3RTdkkxPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUGJ0eUh4bTFGcyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BidHlIeG0xRnM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J2X mfCdl6LwnZef8J2Xn/Cdl6LwnZeqIEDwnZeZ8J2Xp/Cdl5XwnZey8J2XrvCd l7/wnZex8J2fsyAoQEZUQmVhcmQ3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0ZUQmVhcmQ3L3N0YXR1cy8xNjE0Mzk1NjE3ODg3MDMxMjk3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jackson recorded 75 tackles, 12 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 17 starts this season. He's set to be a free agent this offseason and has earned himself a role in the league.

Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips, linebacker, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips' second NFL season came to an end last weekend, but he was all over the field in a wire-to-wire matchup versus the Buffalo Bills. Miami's former first-round pick had seven quarterback pressures in the loss, to add to three QB hits, two TFLs, half a sack, and nine tackles. Phillips ended his second season with 42 solo tackles and nine sacks. “Crazy to think that I’ve played more games in the NFL (including preseason) than in my entire college career,” Phillips said on Twitter. “Feels like I’m just warming up!”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaW5kYSBjcmF6eSBidXQgSmFlbGFuIFBoaWxsaXBzIHZlcnkgd2Vs bCBtaWdodCBiZSB0aGUgYmVzdCBkZWZlbnNpdmUgcGxheWVyIGluIHRoZSBl bnRpcmUgQUZDIEVhc3QgbmV4dCB5ZWFyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9hS1Y3WU5KakFjIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYUtWN1lOSmpBYzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUdWEgVHJhaW7wn5CsIChAc2FydmVyX2JyaWFuKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhcnZlcl9icmlhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYx NTc2MjY0NjM5Mjc4Mjg0OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5 IDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn made the first playoff appearance of his career and made impact plays for the Minnesota Vikings. Osborn had a nine-yard touchdown reception late in the first half to put the Minnesota Vikings within three points of the New York Giants. The Vikings could not close the deficit, and Osborn's second year in the league ended.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LSiBPU0JPUk4gQkVGT1JFIFRIRSBIQUxGIPCflKU8YnI+PGJyPk9z Ym9ybiBhbnl0aW1lIFREICgrMjMwKSDwn5K4PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vMVh4WlpoRmQ1YyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFYeFpaaEZk NWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIEZhbnRhc3kgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBQRkZf RmFudGFzeSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfRmFu dGFzeS9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNDc2MDA4MjY2MjcyMzU4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Osborn had 60 receptions this season for 650 yards and five touchdowns. He played 17 games for the second consecutive season.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rayshawn Jenkins was a major factor in putting the Jacksonville Jaguars back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Jenkins registered seven tackles and a pass deflection in a win over the Chargers. The Jaguars survive and will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMsIFJheXNoYXduIEplbmtpbnMhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wcGhVS1hpUnhiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v cHBoVUtYaVJ4YjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHTyDigJhDQU5FUyEgKEA4M184 N184OV85MV8wMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84M184 N184OV85MV8wMS9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNDY0MTYxNzI1MTc2NjI3NT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell, defensive end, Baltimore Ravens

Calais Campbell was unable to reach the 100 sacks milestone following Baltimore's Wildcard loss to Cincinnati. Campbell registered two total tackles to close out his 15th year in the NFL. Campbell is weighing out his options when it comes to retirement. The 36-year-old isn't sure if he's ready to walk away from football yet. "There's a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process," he said.

Two Pro Canes face off on the hardwood

Former Miami Hurricane guards Charlie Moore (left) and Angel Rodriguez (right)