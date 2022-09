Football is officially back with the NFL starting last week. With the current Miami Hurricanes taking over Saturdays once again, we can dedicate Sundays to the 23 former Canes in the NFL. This season the Canes added two new members to its storied NFL fraternity. Jonathan Ford was Miami's only rookie to make an active roster and Mike Harley made the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. Here's how the Pro Canes fared in Week 1 of the NFL regular season.



DeeJay Dallas making his presence felt

DeeJay Dallas enjoyed an impressive preseasonto but didn't get his name called as a running back in Seattle's season-opener. He had zero carries. However, Dallas made his presence in special teams, delivering a hit stick tackle to open the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERUVKQVkgREFMTEFTIEhJVCBTVElDSyBCT09PT09PT09NPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FxMzQ5SVREZVEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B cTM0OUlURGVRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBybyBGb290YmFsbCBOZXR3b3Jr IChAUEZOMzY1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGTjM2 NS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2OTUwNDM4NDUxNzYwNzQyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson has struggled to get on the field throughout the first three years of his career, but he may have turned the tide. Jackson recorded recovered two fumbles and had a pass deflection in a season-opening win. He also had four tackles.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWtlIEphY2tzb24gY29tIG8gVEZMIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9WN2p2MUV6THhOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVjdqdjFFekx4Tjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSYXBpbmFzIGRvIE1hciAoQ29ydGVzKSAoQGNvcnRl c3JhcGluYXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29ydGVz cmFwaW5hcy9zdGF0dXMvMTU2OTQ5NDMyMDgzMDY0NDIyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTk9USEVSIGdvYWwgbGluZSBmdW1ibGUgZm9yY2VkIGJ5IHRoZSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NlYWhhd2tzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTZWFoYXdrczwvYT4hPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvREVOdnNTRUE/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNERU52c1NFQTwvYT4g b24gRVNQTi9BQkM8YnI+8J+TsTogU3RyZWFtIG9uIE5GTCvCoDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81NG85Zk9QQktPIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNTRvOWZP UEJLTzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21RZVJ4TWVLSXQiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tUWVSeE1lS0l0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAo QE5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVz LzE1Njk1MTA1OTc2Nzg3NTk5MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau has received high praise from his Hall-of-Fame bound Buffalo Bills teammate Von Miller heading into his second year. Rousseau played 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps in the season-opener and sacked Matthew Stafford on third-and-one in the third quarter. He also had four tackles and tipped a pass.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ncmVncm91c3Nl YXU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGdyZWdyb3Vzc2VhdTwvYT4gYXBw bHlpbmcgcHJlc3N1cmUg8J+ltvCfpbY8YnI+PGJyPvCfjqU6IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82VTgzN0lkd0VRIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vNlU4MzdJ ZHdFUTwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R29DYW5lcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv Q2FuZXM8L2E+IPCfmYwgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QnVmZmFsb0JpbGxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCdWZmYWxvQmls bHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uSWk3VVZnS0V4Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbklpN1VWZ0tFeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYW5lcyBG b290YmFsbCAoQENhbmVzRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU2ODI2NjgxMjM2MTUx NTAxMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios had the most production out of all former Miami receivers in the NFL. He had five receptions for 37 yards. The fourth-year receiver also returned two kickoffs and punts.

Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan had one reception for five yards. He's expected to be a red-zone target for Houston this season.

David Njoku

David Njoku registered one catch for seven yards.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman injured his ankle in the season-opener and did not return. He finished with two tackles.

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell enters his 15th season in the NFL. He recorded four tackles and a sack in a win.

KJ Osborn