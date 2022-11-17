News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-17 08:01:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Canes In The Pros: NFL Week 10

Anthony Yero • CanesCounty
Recruiting Analyst
@AnthonyYero1

Multiple former Miami Hurricanes players made plays during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. Past the midway point of the season, several alums have also been added to NFL and other professional rosters.

Here's the latest.

Charleston Rambo and Bubba Bolden

Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Miami
Charleston Rambo, wide receiver, Miami

Charleston Rambo will continue his professional football career in the Sunshine State as a member of the Orlando Guardians. Rambo was selected with the Guardians' first pick, the fourth overall, in the XFL draft.

Dwyane Johnson, who's a minority owner for the XFL league, was ecstatic to see a former Cane drafted into his league.

“What will be one of the coolest last names in the history of pro football, Charleston Rambo," Johnson said while announcing the draft pick. "The U, baby. I’m an unbiased owner. Let’s do this.”

Former Miami safety Bubba Bolden was also picked up by the XFL. Bolden was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent earlier this year but did not make the roster for the season.

D'Eriq King

D'Eriq King, quarterback/wide receiver, Carolina Panthers
D'Eriq King, quarterback/wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

D'Eriq King signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad this week.

The Panthers will be without starting quarterback PJ Walker on Sunday, so King has been called onto the p-squad. The dual-threat quarterback had been a member of the DC Defenders of the XFL league prior to signing with Carolina.

King makes his way back to the NFL after a short stint with the New England Patriots back in May, when he signed as a UDFA. He was cut a week later.

Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips, linebacker, Miami Dolphins
Jaelan Phillips, linebacker, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips had two total tackles, half a sack and a pass deflection as the Dolphins picked up its third consecutive victory.

According to PFF, Phillips has already forced more pressures, hurries and run stops through Week 10 of the season than he had during his entire rookie season, despite playing 132 fewer snaps.

Miami's offense has proven to be electric, and as Phillips continues his breakout second season, he will play a big factor in how deep this team can go.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars
Rayshawn Jenkins, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rayshawn Jenkins continued his monumental impact for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He finished with five tackles and forced a fumble in the Jaguars' loss last week to Kansas City.

He leads all NFL safeties in pass deflections through 10 weeks this season.

K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings
K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn caught four of his 11 targets for 35 yards in Minnesota's wild 33-30 overtime victory in Buffalo last week.

Osborn has been one of the Vikings' primary targets recently with injuries to other receivers. The 2020 fifth-round pick took a hand-off on fourth down late during the Vikings' comeback to move the chains.

Lawrence Cager

The former Hurricanes receiver only registered two catches this season but did get into the end zone last week for the New York Giants, the first touchdown of his career. Cager was released by the New York Jets earlier this year but seem to maybe found a role with the Giants.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}