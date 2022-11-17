Multiple former Miami Hurricanes players made plays during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. Past the midway point of the season, several alums have also been added to NFL and other professional rosters.
Here's the latest.
Charleston Rambo and Bubba Bolden
Charleston Rambo will continue his professional football career in the Sunshine State as a member of the Orlando Guardians. Rambo was selected with the Guardians' first pick, the fourth overall, in the XFL draft.
Dwyane Johnson, who's a minority owner for the XFL league, was ecstatic to see a former Cane drafted into his league.
“What will be one of the coolest last names in the history of pro football, Charleston Rambo," Johnson said while announcing the draft pick. "The U, baby. I’m an unbiased owner. Let’s do this.”
D'Eriq King signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad this week.
The Panthers will be without starting quarterback PJ Walker on Sunday, so King has been called onto the p-squad. The dual-threat quarterback had been a member of the DC Defenders of the XFL league prior to signing with Carolina.
King makes his way back to the NFL after a short stint with the New England Patriots back in May, when he signed as a UDFA. He was cut a week later.
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips had two total tackles, half a sack and a pass deflection as the Dolphins picked up its third consecutive victory.
According to PFF, Phillips has already forced more pressures, hurries and run stops through Week 10 of the season than he had during his entire rookie season, despite playing 132 fewer snaps.
Miami's offense has proven to be electric, and as Phillips continues his breakout second season, he will play a big factor in how deep this team can go.
Rayshawn Jenkins
Rayshawn Jenkins continued his monumental impact for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. He finished with five tackles and forced a fumble in the Jaguars' loss last week to Kansas City.
He leads all NFL safeties in pass deflections through 10 weeks this season.
K.J. Osborn
K.J. Osborn caught four of his 11 targets for 35 yards in Minnesota's wild 33-30 overtime victory in Buffalo last week.
Osborn has been one of the Vikings' primary targets recently with injuries to other receivers. The 2020 fifth-round pick took a hand-off on fourth down late during the Vikings' comeback to move the chains.
The former Hurricanes receiver only registered two catches this season but did get into the end zone last week for the New York Giants, the first touchdown of his career. Cager was released by the New York Jets earlier this year but seem to maybe found a role with the Giants.