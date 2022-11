Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku did not play in over a month, but his smooth feet were on display in his first game back. Here's how Njoku and other Pro Canes fared in Week 10 of the NFL regular season.

David Njoku

David Njoku, tight end, Cleveland Browns

Njoku returned to action for the first time since Week 7 and returned to being an impact player. He missed the past two games with an ankle injury. The 2017 first-round pick caught two of his three targets for 17 yards. The Browns sit at 3-7 and are going to need Njoku in order to turn its season around.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXZpZCBOam9rdSBpcyBoZWFsdGh5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9YaVl6MzZndTc4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWGlZejM2Z3U3ODwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJYW4gSGFydGl0eiAoQEloYXJ0aXR6KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0loYXJ0aXR6L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0NDI0 NTMyNjk3MzI1NTY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIw LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell, defensive end, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Defensive End Calais Campbell racked up career sack number 98 in Baltimore's win over Carolina last week. Campbell also registered two tackles, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss. The 36-year-old continues to live in the moment as he approaches the end of his 15th NFL season. "I want to squeeze every juice of love and excitement out of this game and leave it all on the field," Campbell said. "Because when it's over, it's over."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxhaXMgQ2FtcGJlbGw6ICZxdW90O0xvb2sgbWEsIG9uZSBoYW5k ISZxdW90OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRFVSd0t1Y0tETCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RVUndLdWNLREw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBN aW5rIChAcnlhbm1pbmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v cnlhbm1pbmsvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTUwOTg1NzYwMDIzNzU2ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive Back Rayshawn Jenkins tallied five tackles and forced a fumble in the Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jenkins is up to 59 tackles, nine pass deflections, an interception, and a forced fumble in ten games this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBwbGF5IGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0phZ3VhcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNKYWd1YXJzPC9hPiBzYWZldHkgUmF5c2hhd24gSmVua2lu cyB0byBmb3JjZSB0aGUgZnVtYmxlLCBPTEIgVHJhdm9uIFdhbGtlciB3YXMg aW52b2x2ZWQsIHRvbzogIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SWWtGeUdp a2Y3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUllrRnlHaWtmNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBEZW1ldHJpdXMgSGFydmV5IChARGVtZXRyaXVzODIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVtZXRyaXVzODIvc3RhdHVzLzE1NTgyNDQ1 MDU1NjgxMTY3NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEzLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley, kicker, Detroit Lions

Michael Badgley converted his only field-goal attempt and all four of his PATs in the Detroit Lions' win over the New York Giants. Badley has knocked in all ten of his field goal attempts this season. He's 12-12 on extra-point tries.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoYWVsIEJhZGdsZXkgMjQteWQgRkcgZ29vZDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9MaW9ucz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0xpb25zPC9hPiAzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HaWFudHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHaWFudHM8L2E+IDAgMXN0IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ERE5OYnluVUJZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v REROTmJ5blVCWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBT4bSY4bSPyoDhtJtzIDI0Lzfu qIAgKEBTcG9ydHNfMjR4N18pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vU3BvcnRzXzI0eDdfL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0Mzk0MTE3MTE0NjYyOTEzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders

Denzel Perryman was the highest-graded Las Vegas Raider in its Week 11 win, according to Pro Football Focus. His 91.2 PFF grade ranked fourth amongst linebackers last week. Perryman recorded six total tackles, two tackles for loss and two QB hits.