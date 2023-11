Miami Hurricanes alums had a quiet week overall last week but two earned significant milestones in their careers. Here is how some former Canes fared in the NFL in week eleven.

After a bye week, Tyriques Stevenson continues to shine in his rookie season. The Chicago Bears CB registered four total tackles (three solo), a forced fumble, and his first interception of his pro career in a 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Stevenson is third in total tackles, and first in passes defended on the team.

Jaelan Phillips has been impressive in his last four games. Last week in a 20-13 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he totaled six total tackles (five solo) and two sacks to go with his first interception of his career.

Phillips has 26 total tackles and five sacks in his last four games.