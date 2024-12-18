Canes in the Pros: NFL Week 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Former Miami Hurricanes continue to make an impact in the NFL. Here is a review of how some former Canes performed in the last five weeks.

Advertisement

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) dives into the end-zone to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Former Miami tight end David Njoku continues the tradition of 'Tight End U.' Njoku had two games with nine receptions in the last five weeks. In one of those performances against the Denver Broncos, he scored two touchdowns and had 52 yards receiving. Njoku has 26 receptions for 184 yards and three scores in the last five weeks. He leads the Browns in touchdowns with five and is second in receptions with 56 despite missing four games due to injury. He missed last week with a hamstring injury.

Kam Kinchens

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (24) reacts with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Kam Kinchens has been as productive as any rookie this season. In the last five weeks, Kinchens has 23 total tackles (13 solo), three passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble. He is second on the team in interceptions with three and tied for third in passes defended with five on the year.

Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) runs to the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 17-year pro continues to be productive and reliable and is putting together one of the best seasons of his seventeen-year career. He has 12 total tackles (five solo) in the last five weeks. The former Hurricane is third on the team in sacks with four.



Tyrique Stevenson

Tyrique Stevenson (29) breaks up a potential touchdown reception against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) in the first half during their football game Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tyrique Stevenson remains a valuable player for the Chicago Bears' defense. He's totaled 15 tackles in the last five games, and his best game in those weeks was a five tackle (three solo), one pass defensed, and one forced fumble performance in a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. Stevenson leads his team in passes defended (11) and interceptions (2).

Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) gestures during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.

Greg Rousseau continues to be productive in year four with the Buffalo Bills. The former Cane has totaled nine tackles (seven solo), two sacks, and a fumble recovery in the last five weeks. Rousseau leads the team in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (16), and forced fumbles (2).

Michael Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson (2) defends in overtime at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Jackson has nine solo tackles and four passes defended in the last five weeks. He's putting together a solid season, as he has 12 passes defended (second on the team).

James Williams

Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in overtime at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.