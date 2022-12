David Njoku continues to give the Miami Hurricanes more credibility as the league leaders of 'Tight End University.' Njoku made arguably the catch of the year and led in top plays from former Canes players in Week 12 of the NFL regular season.

David Njoku

David Njoku, tight end, Cleveland Browns

Njoku made the play of the week, and potentially the catch of the year in Cleveland's win over Tampa Bay. The 2017 first-round pick caught five of his seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the win. Njoku's one-handed touchdown snag tied the game with 32 seconds left in regulation to help force overtime. He's making $56.75 million over the next four seasons, and has proved to be well worth the money.

Travis Homer

Travis Homer, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Travis Homer broke multiple tackles en route to his first touchdown of the season. Homer took a screen pass for 18 yards and a score late in the fourth quarter of Seattle's loss to Las Vegas. The former sixth-round pick rushed just twice for eight yards, but caught two of his three targets for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, linebacker Las Vegas Raiders

Denzel Perryman may have had his best performance of the season in the Raiders' win over the Seahawks. Perryman registered nine tackles, two tackles for loss and his first interception of the year. He's been a top performer for back-to-back weeks. Perryman showed up on the Raiders injury report on Thursday, listing he was limited with a wrist injury. It's uncertain if he'll play in Week 13 against the Chargers.

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell, defensive end, Baltimore Ravens

Calais Campbell returned to his former home field in Jacksonville and left his mark in Duval County. He recorded three tackles and strip-sacked Trevor Lawrence in the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars. Campbell tallied career sack No. 99 and was the fourth-highest-rated Raven in the Week 12 loss.



Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips, linebacker, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips was one of many bright spots in the Dolphins' win versus the Texans. Phillips notched seven tackles and a TFL in the victory. At 6-foot-5, 266-pounds, he's able to come off the edge at an elite level, and showcased it in his tackle for loss last week. Phillips ranks second in the NFL with 35 QB pressures since Week 6.