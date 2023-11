Miami Hurricanes continue to make headlines in the NFL. Here is how some former Canes fared in the NFL in week twelve.

Jaelan Phillips

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jaelan Phillips had another productive outing this week registering four total tackles (three solo), a sack, and a pass deflection. Unfortunately, Phillips suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of a 34-13 win over the New York Jets.

Calais Campbell

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-15.

Calais Campbell continues to build on a solid season in his 16th year. In a 24-15 win over the New Orleans Saints, Campbell had five total tackles (one solo).

KJ Osborn

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Minneapolis. Chicago won 12-10.

The fourth-year receiver is averaging 11.6 yards per reception this season and added three receptions on four targets for 34 yards in a 12-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Osborn's production is bound to reduce with All-Pro Justin Jefferson due to return after the bye week.

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

David Njoku is putting together a solid 2023 season. He has 51 receptions (leads the NFL among tight ends) for 492 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Last week, in a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos, Njoku had six receptions on nine targets for 59 yards, including a long of 17.

Rashawn Jenkins

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston.

Rayshawn Jenkins is having another Pro Bowl-worthy year. In his seventh year, Jenkins has 42 solo tackles, interceptions, and six passes defended. In a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans, he tallied nine total tackles (five solo) and a pass defended.

Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Greg Rousseau continues to impress in his third year, logging four total tackles (three solo) and a fumble recovery in a 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Will Mallory

Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory (86) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Will Mallory has had a quiet rookie season but had two receptions for 29 yards including a long of 17 in a 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has six receptions for 91 yards this season.