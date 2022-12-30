Canes In The Pros: NFL Week 16
The NFL regular season is crunch time, and former Miami Hurricanes players are securing their playoff position and division status.
Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 16.
Greg Rousseau
Greg Rousseau had a tackle for loss in Buffalo's 12th win of the season, sealing the AFC East Division title.
Rousseau has been a dominant force for the Bills, recording 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks this season. The second-year pass rusher was ecstatic about repeating as divisional champions.
Denzel Perryman
Denzel Perryman was placed on injured reserve and is out for the remainder of the season following the Raiders' loss to the Steelers.
Perryman notched four tackles and intercepted a pass before injuring his shoulder. He currently leads Las Vegas in combined tackles (83) and has two interceptions this year.
Deejay Dallas
Deejay Dallas was effective on the receiving end in Seattle's loss to Kansas City. He caught all six of his targets for 32 yards.
Dallas served as the primary special teams returner, and also registered two carries for 10 yards. He's found a role in the Seahawks' decimated running back room.
Travis Homer suffered an injury in last week's loss, and hasn't participated in practice this week. With that said, more reps are on the way for Dallas.
Brevin Jordan
Brevin Jordan caught both of his targets for 21 yards in the Texans' win over the Titans. Jordan took 36 snaps after playing just five last week.
He's up to 13 receptions for 108 yards this season.
Phillip Dorsett
Phillip Dorsett led Houston in receiving yards in last week's win, caching all three of his targets for 45 yards.
Dorsett had 20 and 18-yard gains in the fourth quarter. He got over 40 receiving yards for the first time since Week 9.
