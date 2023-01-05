The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and former Miami Hurricanes players are making strides in guiding their teams to the playoffs. Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 17.

Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley, kicker, Detroit Lions

Michael Badgley could've beat the Chicago Bears on his own last week, as he totaled 11 points in the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory. Badgley converted both of his field goal attempts and five of five PATs. The Lions, which are 8-9 without a spot in the playoffs, will need him to be perfect on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The divisional matchup will have massive playoff implications but the Lions need a Seahawks loss for it to be a true elimination game.

Deejay Dallas

Deejay Dallas, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Deejay Dallas had his best performance of the season, coming up just shy of 100 scrimmage yards in the Seattle Seahawks' win last week. Dallas rushed seven times for 43 yards and caught four passes for 55 yards. He led the Seahawks in receiving yards on the day and was just two yards short of 100 total yards in a game for the first time in his career. A win could propel Dallas and Seattle to a playoff appearance if the Packers lose to the Lions.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWVKYXkgRGFsbGFzIHR1cm5zIGEgc2hvdmVsIHBhc3MgaW50byBh IGh1Z2UgZ2FpbiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RIUjhTdnB2Q0Mi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90SFI4U3ZwdkNDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExv c3QgVHJpYmUgU3BvcnRzIChATG9zdFRyaWJlU3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvc3RUcmliZVNwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTYw OTY2NzI5MDEzOTg4OTY2Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5 IDEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn caught all seven of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' loss to the Packers. Osborn's fifth touchdown of the season came late in the fourth quarter, as Minnesota fell behind by as much as 31 points.

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell, defensive end, Baltimore Ravens

Calais Campbell remains one sack away from reaching the 100-mark in his career. He hasn't played since Week 15, but returned to practice on Thursday. The 15-year NFL veteran has been chasing the sack milestone all year, and could get his final shot at it in the season finale.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIHRvIGhhdmUgQ2FsYWlzIENhbXBiZWxsIGJhY2suIEhlIGJy aW5ncyBhIGRpZmZlcmVudCBlbmVyZ3kuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9VYWxlSGRMNlRkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVWFsZUhkTDZUZDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIE1pbmsgKEByeWFubWluaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yeWFubWluay9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMTA3ODE1NjA1 OTgyODI0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDUsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hall of Fame Canes?

