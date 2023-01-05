Canes In The Pros: NFL Week 17
The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and former Miami Hurricanes players are making strides in guiding their teams to the playoffs.
Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 17.
Michael Badgley
Michael Badgley could've beat the Chicago Bears on his own last week, as he totaled 11 points in the Detroit Lions' 41-10 victory.
Badgley converted both of his field goal attempts and five of five PATs. The Lions, which are 8-9 without a spot in the playoffs, will need him to be perfect on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The divisional matchup will have massive playoff implications but the Lions need a Seahawks loss for it to be a true elimination game.
Deejay Dallas
Deejay Dallas had his best performance of the season, coming up just shy of 100 scrimmage yards in the Seattle Seahawks' win last week.
Dallas rushed seven times for 43 yards and caught four passes for 55 yards. He led the Seahawks in receiving yards on the day and was just two yards short of 100 total yards in a game for the first time in his career. A win could propel Dallas and Seattle to a playoff appearance if the Packers lose to the Lions.
K.J. Osborn
K.J. Osborn caught all seven of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' loss to the Packers.
Osborn's fifth touchdown of the season came late in the fourth quarter, as Minnesota fell behind by as much as 31 points.
Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell remains one sack away from reaching the 100-mark in his career.
He hasn't played since Week 15, but returned to practice on Thursday. The 15-year NFL veteran has been chasing the sack milestone all year, and could get his final shot at it in the season finale.
Hall of Fame Canes?
Three former Miami standouts in the NFL were selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, and Reggie Wayne have the opportunity to enter the Hall's Class of 2023. Hester and Johnson are in their second year of eligibility, while Wayne is in his fourth.
The Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2023; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election.
