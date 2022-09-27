News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-27 15:59:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Canes In The Pros: NFL Week 3

Anthony Yero • CanesCounty
Recruiting Analyst
@AnthonyYero1

The NFL season is well underway, and Miami alums are starting to put the league on notice.

From veterans to the youngins, Hurricane alums were brighter than ever in the third week of the season. KJ Osborn was clutch down the stretch, while Calais Campbell continued solidifying his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 3 of the NFL regular season.

K.J. Osborn

Photo Credit: Associated Press
KJ Osborn, Wide Receiver, Minnesota

Osborn has become the Minnesota Vikings' go-to playmaker with the game on the line. The former fifth-round draft pick had 56 of his 73 receiving yards in the Vikings' final drive, which he topped off with a game-winning touchdown.

Osborn had just five catches for 39 yards in the first two weeks but has delivered when his name is called. Osborn thrives in one of the NFL's most talented receiver corps, featuring Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Osborn had a similar game-winning touchdown grab against Carolina last season. The third-year receiver continues to grow into a crunch-time star.

David Njoku

Photo Credit: Associated Press
David Njoku, Tight End, Cleveland

David Njoku recorded a career-high nine catches in a win over Pittsburgh. He garnered 89 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown of the season.

Njoku signed a four-year, $56.75 million contract in the offseason, and will be utilized as Cleveland's main red zone target.

Greg Rousseau

Photo Credit: Associated Press
Greg Rousseau, Defensive End, Buffalo

Greg Rousseau had his third straight game with a sack. He registered three tackles and 1.5 sacks in a loss to the Dolphins.

Rousseau is amongst the NFL's sack leaders with 3.5 sacks, which puts him at No. 7 in the league. Alex Highsmith leads the league with 4.5 sacks.

Bills superstar pass rusher Von Miller has been an advocate for Rousseau, and believes he's a rising star in the NFL.

"He has all the ability and the mindset to be the best pass rusher in the league,” Miller said. “It's going to happen. It's just sometimes things take a little bit of time. The trajectory he's on, man, he's on a great path. I'm excited for him.”

Jaelan Phillips

Photo Credit: Associated Press
Jaelan Phillips, Defensive End, Miami

Jaelan Phillips has been a presence in Miami's top-tier pass rush. The second-year linebacker had two tackles and a pass deflection against Buffalo. He continues to see the field but is yet to really break through this season.

Calais Campbell

Photo Credit: Associated Press
Calais Campbell, Defensive End, Baltimore

Calais Campbell is 36 years old and has played over 11,000 snaps in his career, yet he continues to be a force for the Ravens.

Campbell had four tackles in a win over New England, but the 16-year NFL veteran faces a tough task against Buffalo this week.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}