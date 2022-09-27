The NFL season is well underway, and Miami alums are starting to put the league on notice.
From veterans to the youngins, Hurricane alums were brighter than ever in the third week of the season. KJ Osborn was clutch down the stretch, while Calais Campbell continued solidifying his Hall of Fame-worthy career.
Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 3 of the NFL regular season.
K.J. Osborn
Osborn has become the Minnesota Vikings' go-to playmaker with the game on the line. The former fifth-round draft pick had 56 of his 73 receiving yards in the Vikings' final drive, which he topped off with a game-winning touchdown.
Osborn had just five catches for 39 yards in the first two weeks but has delivered when his name is called. Osborn thrives in one of the NFL's most talented receiver corps, featuring Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
Greg Rousseau had his third straight game with a sack. He registered three tackles and 1.5 sacks in a loss to the Dolphins.
Rousseau is amongst the NFL's sack leaders with 3.5 sacks, which puts him at No. 7 in the league. Alex Highsmith leads the league with 4.5 sacks.
Bills superstar pass rusher Von Miller has been an advocate for Rousseau, and believes he's a rising star in the NFL.
"He has all the ability and the mindset to be the best pass rusher in the league,” Miller said. “It's going to happen. It's just sometimes things take a little bit of time. The trajectory he's on, man, he's on a great path. I'm excited for him.”
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips has been a presence in Miami's top-tier pass rush. The second-year linebacker had two tackles and a pass deflection against Buffalo. He continues to see the field but is yet to really break through this season.