Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Miami Hurricanes alums continue to perform at a high level on a week-to-week basis. Here is how former Canes fared in the NFL in week three.
Dee Delaney
Former Hurricane Dee Delaney got on the stat sheet for the first time this season and made an impact. He made a brilliant interception against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, but his Tampa Bay Buccaneers would fall 25-11. He added three total tackles and a pass defensed.
Braxton Berrios continues to have moderate games with the Miami Dolphins and had another two-catch game last Sunday. He registered 33 yards receiving including a long of 22 yards in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
Rayshawn Jenkins
Rayshawn Jenkins continues to be a defensive force for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He registered seven tackles and six solo in a 37-17 loss to the Houston Texans.
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson had his most productive game of the season, registering six solo tackles and one pass defensed in a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Lou Hedley
Lou Hedley had his busiest day as an NFL pro punting seven times for a 41.9 average. He booted two inside the 20 in an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He ranks ninth in the league in punting inside the 20 with five.
Greg Rousseau
Greg Rousseau had three solo tackles and a sack in a dominating 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.
KJ Osborn
KJ Osborn is having somewhat of a quiet season thus far but managed to get into the end zone for the second time with his one catch in a 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He has seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns this season.