Miami Hurricanes alums continue to perform at a high level on a week-to-week basis. Here is how former Canes fared in the NFL in week three.

Dee Delaney

Dee Delaney, Defensive Back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Hurricane Dee Delaney got on the stat sheet for the first time this season and made an impact. He made a brilliant interception against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, but his Tampa Bay Buccaneers would fall 25-11. He added three total tackles and a pass defensed.

Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios, Wide Receiver, Miami

Braxton Berrios continues to have moderate games with the Miami Dolphins and had another two-catch game last Sunday. He registered 33 yards receiving including a long of 22 yards in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, Defensive Back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rayshawn Jenkins continues to be a defensive force for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He registered seven tackles and six solo in a 37-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson, Defensive Back, Seattle Seahawks

Michael Jackson had his most productive game of the season, registering six solo tackles and one pass defensed in a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Lou Hedley

Lou Hedley, Punter, New Orleans Saints

Lou Hedley had his busiest day as an NFL pro punting seven times for a 41.9 average. He booted two inside the 20 in an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He ranks ninth in the league in punting inside the 20 with five.

Greg Rousseau

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) reacts after a sack against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills

Greg Rousseau had three solo tackles and a sack in a dominating 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders.

KJ Osborn

K.J. Osborn, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings

KJ Osborn is having somewhat of a quiet season thus far but managed to get into the end zone for the second time with his one catch in a 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He has seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns this season.

David Njoku

David Njoku, Tight End, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku equaled last week's reception total with four, but registered only 20 yards in a 27-3 win over the Tennesse Titans.

Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan, Tight End, Miami

Brevin Jordan had two receptions for 13 yards for the Houston Texans last Sunday and scored a touchdown in a 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jimmy Graham

One of the greats at the tight end position got into the end zone again on Sunday. In his only catch of the game, Jimmy Graham scored his 86th touchdown of his career.