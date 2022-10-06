News More News
Canes In The Pros: NFL Week 4

Anthony Yero • CanesCounty
Recruiting Analyst
@AnthonyYero1

Our weekly review of former Miami Hurricanes in Pro Football. Who flashed this week on the professional level? Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Who did not see an All-Pro career in close sight for Greg Rousseau when he was wreaking havoc at Miami? Two years into the league, Rousseau is leading the pack of former UM stars in the NFL.


Greg Rousseau

Photo Credit: Associated Press
Greg Rousseau, Defensive End, Buffalo Bills in pursuit of Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Greg Rousseau has recorded 15 tackles, four sacks and a league-leading five tackles for loss in three games this season. He recorded four tackles and was credited with half a sack in a win over Baltimore last week.

Rousseau is the second-highest-graded second-year player in the NFL, just a few points shy of Dallas' Micah Parsons.


David Njoku

Photo Credit: Associated Press
David Njoku (with ball), Tight End, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku seems to have found his footing and is a top producer for the Cleveland Browns. He caught five of his seven targets for 73 yards last week in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2017 first-round pick registered a career-high nine catches in the prior week.

He's set to face the Chargers this week, where he looks to repeat his dominant performance against them last year.

Jaelan Phillips

Photo Credit: Associated Press
Jaelan Phillips, Defensive End, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips is yet to get going as a dominant pass rusher this season, but he notched his first sack of the year last week.

Phillips only has six tackles through four weeks, but should see an increase in production as the season goes on. He had 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks as a rookie in 2021.

Brevin Jordan

Photo Credit: Associated Press
Brevin Jordan, Tight End, Houston Texans

Brevin Jordan started was started off the week as a non-participant in practice for the third consecutive week. He's got ankle injury that hasn't let him see the field since Week 2.

Jordan has just three receptions for eight yards this season.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rashawn Jenkins, Defensive Back, Jacksonville Jaguars
Rashawn Jenkins has been one of Jacksonville's top defensive backs this season. He's totaled 16 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception this season.

The 2017 fourth-round pick had six tackles and a pass deflection last week. He ranks second in the league in pass deflections, behind Dallas' Trevon Diggs.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, Linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders
Perryman got active during last week's win over Denver, but was held out of the second half due to a concussion. He tallied five tackles and two tackles for loss.

Trajan Bandy

Trajan Bandy, Defensive Back, Pittsburgh Maulers
In other news, former Miami defensive back was signed this week to USFL team the Pittsburgh Maulers. The former Miami Columbus High School alum was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 after foregoing his senior season. Bandy was also a participant in Miami's NFL pro day this year.

