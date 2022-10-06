Our weekly review of former Miami Hurricanes in Pro Football. Who flashed this week on the professional level? Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Who did not see an All-Pro career in close sight for Greg Rousseau when he was wreaking havoc at Miami? Two years into the league, Rousseau is leading the pack of former UM stars in the NFL.



Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau, Defensive End, Buffalo Bills in pursuit of Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Greg Rousseau has recorded 15 tackles, four sacks and a league-leading five tackles for loss in three games this season. He recorded four tackles and was credited with half a sack in a win over Baltimore last week. Rousseau is the second-highest-graded second-year player in the NFL, just a few points shy of Dallas' Micah Parsons.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmVzdCBzZWNvbmQteWVhciBwbGF5ZXJzIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29u IOKtkO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNTU3RWhVTFVBcSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzU1N0VoVUxVQXE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIChA UEZGKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRi9zdGF0dXMv MTU3NTE5MTEwODg3OTA5Mzc2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0 ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

David Njoku

David Njoku (with ball), Tight End, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku seems to have found his footing and is a top producer for the Cleveland Browns. He caught five of his seven targets for 73 yards last week in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick registered a career-high nine catches in the prior week. He's set to face the Chargers this week, where he looks to repeat his dominant performance against them last year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdXN0IGEgcmVtaW5kZXIgdGhhdCB0aGUgbGFzdCB0aW1lIENsZXZl bGFuZCBwbGF5ZWQgTEEsIERhdmlkIE5qb2t1IGhhZCBhIGNhcmVlciBiZXN0 IDcgY2F0Y2hlcyBmb3IgMTQ5IHlhcmRzIGFuZCBhIFRELiDwn5GAIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IU0FKU3hRWDlUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SFNBSlN4UVg5VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOaWNrIEthcm5zIChAa2FybnNp ZXM4MTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2FybnNpZXM4 MTcvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzc2Nzc1MzAxNDgwOTgwNDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips, Defensive End, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips is yet to get going as a dominant pass rusher this season, but he notched his first sack of the year last week. Phillips only has six tackles through four weeks, but should see an increase in production as the season goes on. He had 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks as a rookie in 2021.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hbnkgdGltZSBqYWVsYW4gcGhpbGxpcHMgaXMgbWF0Y2hlZCB1cCB3 aXRoIGEgZ3VhcmQgaXQmIzM5O3MgYSBtaXNtYXRjaC4gbmljZSByaXAgYnkg SlAgdG8gZ2V0IGludG8gdGhlIGJhY2tmaWVsZCBhbmQgYnJpbmcgZG93biBi dXJyb3cgZm9yIGhpcyBmaXJzdCBzYWNrIG9mIHRoZSAyMDIyIHN6bi4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2ZpbnN1cD9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2ZpbnN1cDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzIxMllITDF4amEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8yMTJZSEwxeGphPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGpvc2ggaG91dHogKEBob3V0 eikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ob3V0ei9zdGF0dXMv MTU3NzI1MjE4ODczNjMwMzEwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan, Tight End, Houston Texans

Brevin Jordan started was started off the week as a non-participant in practice for the third consecutive week. He's got ankle injury that hasn't let him see the field since Week 2. Jordan has just three receptions for eight yards this season.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rashawn Jenkins, Defensive Back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rashawn Jenkins has been one of Jacksonville's top defensive backs this season. He's totaled 16 tackles, six pass deflections, and an interception this season. The 2017 fourth-round pick had six tackles and a pass deflection last week. He ranks second in the league in pass deflections, behind Dallas' Trevon Diggs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWd1YXJzJiMzOTsgcnVuIGRlZmVuc2Ugb24gU3VuZGF5IHNwZWFr cyBmb3IgaXRzZWxmLCBidXQgdGhvdWdodCB0aGUgc2Vjb25kYXJ5IGhhZCBh IGdvb2Qgc2hvd2luZy4gTW9zdCBvZiBQaGlsbHkmIzM5O3MgZXhwbG9zaXZl IHBhc3MgcGxheXMgd2VyZSBQQSBzaG90cyBvdmVyIHRoZSBtaWRkbGUgb3Ig c2NyZWVucyB3aXRoIFlBQy4gPGJyPjxicj5SYXlzaGF3biBKZW5raW5zIGlz IHBsYXlpbmcgdGhlIGJlc3QgZm9vdGJhbGwgb2YgaGlzIGNhcmVlci4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1hJOWZ2RnlkTlUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9YSTlmdkZ5ZE5VPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gU2hpcGxleSAoQF9K b2huX1NoaXBsZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX0pv aG5fU2hpcGxleS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NzM4NTAxNzc4OTA1OTA5MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, Linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman got active during last week's win over Denver, but was held out of the second half due to a concussion. He tallied five tackles and two tackles for loss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXMiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWdyZXNvIGVsIENhcGl0w6FuIERlbnplbCBQZXJyeW1hbjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SYWlkZXJOYXRpb24/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSYWlkZXJOYXRp b248L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZnSEVodEtYcEIiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WZ0hFaHRLWHBCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJhaWRlcnMg TcOpeGljbygxLTMpIChATFZSYWlkZXJzTWV4KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xWUmFpZGVyc01leC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NjY3NDI4Njg3 Mzc1MTU1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Trajan Bandy

Trajan Bandy, Defensive Back, Pittsburgh Maulers