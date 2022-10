Several former Miami players had productive performances during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Braxton Berrios had a late touchdown to seal the deal against the Dolphins, David Njoku continued to rack up yards in bunches and Rayshawn Jenkins had his best showing of the season.

Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver, dives for touchdown in New York Jets' 40-17 win

Berrios had a relatively quiet outing against the Miami Dolphins, but prevailed when his name was called late in the fourth quarter. The 2018 sixth-round pick took a jet-sweep 15 yards for a touchdown to ice New York's first division win since 2019.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb25lIGluIGEgZmxhc2gg8J+TuDxicj7CoDxicj5Gcm9tIEJyYXh0 b24gQmVycmlvcyB0byBUdXR1IEF0d2VsbCwgaGVyZSBhcmUgdGhlIFRvcCBT cGVlZCBwbGF5cyBmcm9tIFdlZWsgNS48YnI+wqA8YnI+UHJlc2VudGVkIGJ5 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hV dEFPSjNoVGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oVXRBT0ozaFRiPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE5GTCBDYW5hZGEgKEBORkxDYW5hZGEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZMQ2FuYWRhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc5OTIxMzA3MzQw NTE3Mzc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

David Njoku

David Njoku, tight end, Cleveland Browns

Njoku has proven to be worth every penny of the massive contract extension he signed in the offseason. He caught all six of his targets for 88 yards in Cleveland's loss to the Chargers. Njoku's longest reception went for 38 yards. Prior to this week's matchup versus the Patriots, Head Coach Bill Belichick had high praise for the Miami alum. "After Ozzie [Newsome], probably the best tight end the Browns have ever had," Belichick said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXZpZCBOam9rdSB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbjo8YnI+PGJyPvCfn6QgNzku NCBQRkYgZ3JhZGUgKDNyZCk8YnI+8J+foCA4MS45IFJFQyBncmFkZSAoMm5k KTxicj7wn5+kIDI0IFJFQyAoNXRoKTxicj7wn5+gIDI4OSBSRUMgWURzICg1 dGgpPGJyPvCfn6QgMTU2IFlBQyAoM3JkKTxicj7wn5+gIDUgY29udGVzdGVk IGNhdGNoZXMgKDFzdCk8YnI+8J+fpCAxNyBmaXJzdCBkb3ducyAoM3JkKTxi cj48YnI+VGhlIGJyZWFrb3V0IHllYXIgaXMgcmVhbCDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GWkw1WHRaR2o0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlpM NVh0WkdqNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRkYgQ0xFIEJyb3ducyAoQFBGRl9C cm93bnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0Jyb3du cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MDMzMjc4MDA4ODQ3OTc0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, linebacker Las Vegas Raiders

Denzel Perryman started last week in concussion protocol but was good to go for the Raiders' Monday night showdown with the Chiefs. Perryman garnered eight tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack as Las Vegas came up a point shy of a primetime victory over Kansas City.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEVSRSBJUyBUSEUgUk9VR0hJTkcgVEhFIFBBU1NFUiBDQUxMIEZP UiBQQVRSSUNLIE1BSE9NRVMhPyE/IT8hPyBUSElTIFdBUyBDT01QTEVURUxZ IE1JU1NFRCEhISBSQUlERVJTIERFTlpFTCBQRVJSWU1BTiAxMDAlIFJPVUdI RUQgSElNIFdPUlNFIFRIQU4gREVSRUsgQ0FSUiBQTEFZISEhISBLQU5TQVMg Q0lUWSBDSElFRlMgU0hPVUxEIEJFIEZVTUlORyEhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3JvdWdoaW5ndGhlcGFzc2VyP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jcm91Z2hpbmd0aGVw YXNzZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9yYWlkZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j cmFpZGVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL2NoaWVmcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I2NoaWVmczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL2NoaWVmc2tpbmdkb20/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNjaGllZnNraW5nZG9tPC9hPjxicj48YnI+WU9VIENBTlQgRE8g VEhBVCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbDFnSWlvc2NhUCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2wxZ0lpb3NjYVA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFya3kgTWFy ayAoQG1hcmtrYmVyZ2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L21hcmtrYmVyZ2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc5NjU5NTIyNDI3NDc4MDE2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins tallied a season-high 12 tackles in a loss to Houston. He finished as Jacksonville's highest-graded (76.8) player in Week 5. Jenkins leads the Jaguars' secondary in total tackles (28) and pass deflections (6) this season.

K.J. Osborn

KJ Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn continues to play a key factor in Minnesota's high-octane pass offense. He caught all five of his targets for 41 yards in the Vikings' third consecutive win. Whether it's Osborn, Justin Jefferson, or Adam Thielen, they make up one of the best receiving corps in the league.

Jonathan Garvin

Jonathan Garvin, defensive lineman, Green Bay Packers (Packers.com)