Phillip Dorsett has played for three teams in two years but seems to have found his groove with the Houston Texans. Jaelan Phillips struggled to finish plays early in the season, but his effort has him showing up on the stat sheet. Here's how Dorsett, Phillips, and other former Miami Hurricanes players fared in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Phillip Dorsett 

Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver, Houston Texans ((via ESPN))

Dorsett reeled in his first touchdown reception since 2019 on Sunday. The former first-round pick in 2015 had a 25-yard TD reception in Houston's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Dorsett has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Texans within the last two seasons. He finished with two receptions for 45 yards and the score. "I double-clutched it, but I knew I caught it," Dorsett said. "It was a long time coming. It's been a long road."

Manage privacy settings

Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Photo credit: AP)

Jaelan Phillips remains on the ascent for the Miami Dolphins. He notched his best performance of the year, tallying eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Phillips made numerous hustle plays late in the fourth quarter and rose to the occasion when needed. His motor is infectious and it's building him into one of the top young pass rushers in the league. The former first-round pick has a 90.1 overall PFF grade over the last four weeks and is second only to Myles Garrett at the edge defender position.

Manage privacy settings

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell, defensive tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Calais Campbell continues to disrupt offenses leaguewide at 36 years old. He stripped sacked Jacoby Brissett in the second half of Baltimore's win over Cleveland. Campbell added four tackles and a TFL. He's got three sacks this season, which doubles his total from 2021.

Manage privacy settings

David Njoku

David Njoku, tight end, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku was on the top of the tight end world for the past couple of weeks, but he's facing a major setback after Week 6. Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain in Cleveland's loss to Baltimore. He's expected to miss two to five weeks, according to ESPN.

Manage privacy settings

Before suffering the inury, Njoku registered seven catches on seven targets for 71 yards. He leads the Browns receiving corps with a team-high 34 receptions this season.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rayshawn Jenkins totaled five tackles and two pass deflections in Jacksonville's loss to the Giants. He remains among the top in the league in passes defended (9), sitting at third behind Sauce Gardner and Trevon Diggs.

Deejay Dallas

DeeJay Dallas, running back, Seattle Seahawks

DeeJay Dallas received his most usage all season, rushing six times for 35 yards while catching two passes. Dallas picked up back-to-back first downs early in the Seahawks' win over the Chargers.