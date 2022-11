Greg Rousseau continues to surpass new highs in his young career, as he notched his fifth sack of the season in a primetime win. Here's how Rousseau and other former Miami Hurricanes players fared in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Greg Rousseau

Greg Rousseau, defensive end, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau has recorded more sacks than any defensive lineman from the 2021 draft class. He added four tackles in a Sunday night victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley, kicker, Detroit Lions

Michael Badgley, UM's all-time leader in points, was called up by the Detroit Lions last week and made the most of his opportunity. Badgley converted both of his field-goal attempts and hit all three of his PATs in a loss to the Dolphins. He knocked down field goals from 26 and 42 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoYWVsIEJhZGdsZXkgMjYgeWFyZCBGRyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT25lUHJpZGU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPbmVQcmlkZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JmclhUV00xMksiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZnJY VFdNMTJLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBybyBGb290YmFsbCBDdWx0dXJlIChA cHJvZnRibGN1bHR1cmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v cHJvZnRibGN1bHR1cmUvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY3ODg3NjY2NjgyNTkzMzA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Travis Homer

Travis Homer, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Travis Homer was activated from the injured reserve after missing the past four games with a rib injury. Homer was limited in carries, rushing just twice for 10 yards. He caught a pass out of the backfield for 21 yards and forced a fumble on special teams. Homer has made a career for himself with hustle plays on special team contributions and already made some noise in his first game back.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTlZJTkNJQkxFIFRSQVZJUyA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05ZR3ZzU0VBP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTllHdnNTRUE8L2E+IG9uIEZP WCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTWh3VG9Gb25kNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01od1RvRm9uZDc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2VhdHRsZSBTZWFo YXdrcyAoQFNlYWhhd2tzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NlYWhhd2tzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg2ODU1MjUyNzcwNTU3OTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Osborn reeled in two of his five targets for just eight yards last week, but had a five-yard touchdown grab to seal a win last week. Osborn scored his second touchdown of the season, and remains a late-game target for Kirk Cousins and the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZXJmZWN0aW9uIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vS0pfT3Nib3JuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLSl9Pc2Jvcm48 L2E+4oGpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81TVVrNGZ6UGZPIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vNU1VazRmelBmTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCZW4gTGVi ZXIgKEBuYWNob2xlYmVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L25hY2hvbGViZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY4MDk5ODczMzM5NTU1ODU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan, tight end, Houston Texans (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Brevin Jordan returned to action for the second-consecutive week, and caught two of his four targets for 19 yards. Jordan missed five weeks with an ankle injury, but is finding his groove midway through the season. He looks to have a breakout game Thursday night on primetime.

Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson, cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Jackson registered a season-high seven tackles and three pass deflections. He was all over the field in Seatle's win last week, and was a major contributor in the secondary. Jackson is up to 34 tackles and seven pass deflections this year.