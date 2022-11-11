Saturdays haven't panned out well for the Miami Hurricanes this season. However, several former UM players have handled business on Sundays. Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 9 of the NFL regular season.

Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips, linebacker, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips was a major contributor in his first game sharing the field with Bradley Chubb. The pair is set to be one of the top pass-rushing tandems in the NFL. Phillips blocked a punt in the second quarter of Miami's 35-32 win over Chicago. The block led to an immediate scoop and score to give the Dolphins a two-possession lead. The 2021 first-round pick was tasked with containing Justin Fields, who rushed for 178 yards, which is the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback. Phillips ranks third in the league this season in hurries with 27. Za'Darius Smith and Myles Garrett are tied for first with 30 hurries.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGFuIGluc2lkZSBzd2ltIG1vdmUgZnJvbSBKYWVsYW4gUGhp bGxpcHMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkpQaGlsbGlw czE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKSlBoaWxsaXBzMTU8L2E+IGhh dmUgYSBkYXkhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9OZmw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOZmw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GaW5z VXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGaW5zVXA8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yWE5BdWo2cW5BIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vclhOQXVqNnFuQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NoIE1vc2Vy IChAVGhlTW96S25vd3opIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGhlTW96S25vd3ovc3RhdHVzLzE1ODkzMzExMzI4MzUwNDEyODA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman, linebacker Las Vegas Raiders

Denzel Perryman had the second-most tackles (10) in the Raiders' loss to the Jaguars. The Pro Bowl linebacker was banged up during last Sunday's contest due to a hip/rib injury. Perryman did not participate in practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ab25lIHJlYWQsIERlbnplbCBQZXJyeW1hbiBnZXRzIExhd3JlbmNl IGluIGNyb3NzIGhhaXJzIGFuZCBkZWxpdmVycyBiaWcgaGl0LjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9SYWlkZXJOYXRpb24/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSYWlkZXJOYXRpb248 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LSlpvcDBDbVpJIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vS0pab3AwQ21aSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIEhvbG1l cyAoQFJob2xtMjIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmhv bG0yMi9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTgyNTE0OTk0MzMwODI4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Phillip Dorsett

Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver, Houston Texans

Phillip Dorsett continues to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him in Houston's limited WR room. With the Texans' top two receivers out, Dorsett played over three-quarters of Houston's offensive snaps last week. Dorsett caught three of his five targets for 69 yards. His most impressive grab was a 34-yard gain where he made an impressive adjustment to make a tough catch.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gZWxzZSBzdGFydGVkIFBoaWxsaXAgRG9yc2V0dCBpbiBmYW50 YXN5PyE/ISA8YnI+PGJyPldFIE1PVkUuIDxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0JSQ1JBVXBoRnMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CUkNSQVVwaEZz PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEx1a2UgU2F3aG9vayDwn6qa8J+qnSAoQGx1a2Vz YXdob29rKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2x1a2VzYXdo b29rL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg4MzI1OTYyMjM5ODM2MTYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell, defensive end, Baltimore Ravens

Age is just a number for Calais Campbell. At 36 years old, he's got 3.5 sacks in eight games. Campbell is now at 97 career sacks. Prior to the Ravens' Monday night win over the Saints, ESPN revealed that Campbell had surgery on October 26 to remove an infection. He missed the week prior, but claims to be at full strength now.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxhaXMgQ2FtcGJlbGwgUk9DS0VEIEFuZHkgRGFsdG9uIG9uIHRo aXMgcGxheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOGdpTk5uZWl6RyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhnaU5ObmVpekc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2V2aW4g T2VzdHJlaWNoZXIgKEBrb2VzdHJlaWNoZXIzNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rb2VzdHJlaWNoZXIzNC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MDQ1NzI3 MzE5Njc2MTA5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA5LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins, safety, Jacksonville Jaguars