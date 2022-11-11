News More News
Canes In The Pros: NFL Week 9

Anthony Yero • CanesCounty
Recruiting Analyst
@AnthonyYero1

Saturdays haven't panned out well for the Miami Hurricanes this season. However, several former UM players have handled business on Sundays.

Here's how Pro Canes fared in Week 9 of the NFL regular season.

Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips was a major contributor in his first game sharing the field with Bradley Chubb. The pair is set to be one of the top pass-rushing tandems in the NFL.

Phillips blocked a punt in the second quarter of Miami's 35-32 win over Chicago. The block led to an immediate scoop and score to give the Dolphins a two-possession lead.

The 2021 first-round pick was tasked with containing Justin Fields, who rushed for 178 yards, which is the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback.

Phillips ranks third in the league this season in hurries with 27. Za'Darius Smith and Myles Garrett are tied for first with 30 hurries.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman had the second-most tackles (10) in the Raiders' loss to the Jaguars. The Pro Bowl linebacker was banged up during last Sunday's contest due to a hip/rib injury.

Perryman did not participate in practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.

Phillip Dorsett

Phillip Dorsett continues to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him in Houston's limited WR room. With the Texans' top two receivers out, Dorsett played over three-quarters of Houston's offensive snaps last week.

Dorsett caught three of his five targets for 69 yards. His most impressive grab was a 34-yard gain where he made an impressive adjustment to make a tough catch.

Calais Campbell

Age is just a number for Calais Campbell. At 36 years old, he's got 3.5 sacks in eight games. Campbell is now at 97 career sacks.

Prior to the Ravens' Monday night win over the Saints, ESPN revealed that Campbell had surgery on October 26 to remove an infection. He missed the week prior, but claims to be at full strength now.

Rayshawn Jenkins

Rayshawn Jenkins found himself in concussion protocol during Jacksonville's win last week. He suffered a head injury and was placed in the protocol.

Jenkins appears to be heading in the right direction, as he was upgraded from DNP to limited during Thursday's practice.

He finished with five total tackles in last week's win.

